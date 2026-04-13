Delhi riots: Umar Khalid files review plea in Supreme Court against bail denial

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday mentioned a review plea for Umar Khalid, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, against the Supreme Court’s January order denying him bail.
The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justice Aravind Kumar by Sibal, who also sought an open court hearing. According to the Supreme Court’s official website, the matter has been listed on April 16.
Holding that Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stood on a “higher footing in the hierarchy of participation” in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, the top court had on January 5 denied them bail while granting the five other accused a conditional bail.
A bench headed by Justices Kumar and comprising NV Anjaria had stated that the allegations against all the accused were not on equal footing and that each bail application must be considered individually, adding that the material presented before it showed the case of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stood on a qualitatively different basis than that of the other accused.
The bench had granted bail to the accused Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Salim Khan, and Shadab Ahmad.
Khalid and other accused were booked under under Section 15 of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which defines a terrorist act, criminalises any “with intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, security, economic security, or sovereignty of India or with intent to strike terror or likely to strike terror in the people or any section of the people in India.”
While granting bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Salim Khan, and Shadab Ahmad, the court said, “having regard to the role attributed, the nature of the material relied upon and the present stage of proceedings, continued incarceration is not shown to be indispensable to the conduct of a fair trial provided strict safeguards are imposed.”
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“The grant of bail in their favour does not reflect any dilution of the seriousness of the allegation, nor does it amount to a finding of guilt. It represents a calibrated exercise of constitutional discretion structured to preserve both liberty of the individual and security of the nation,” the court said.
In the “interest of national security and public order,” the court also imposed certain conditions on the grant of bail to them.
“The constitution guarantees personal liberty, but it does not conceive liberty as an isolated or absolute entitlement detached from the security of the society in which it operates. The sorority’s integrity and the nation’s security, as well as the preservation of public order, are not abstract concerns; rather, they are constitutional values that Parliament is entitled to protect through law. Where a special statutory framework has been enacted to address offences perceived to strike at these foundations, courts are duty-bound to give effect to the framework, subject always to the constitutional discipline,” the bench noted.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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