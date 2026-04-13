Delhi riots: Umar Khalid files review plea in Supreme Court against bail denial

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday mentioned a review plea for Umar Khalid, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, against the Supreme Court’s January order denying him bail.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justice Aravind Kumar by Sibal, who also sought an open court hearing. According to the Supreme Court’s official website, the matter has been listed on April 16.

Holding that Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stood on a “higher footing in the hierarchy of participation” in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, the top court had on January 5 denied them bail while granting the five other accused a conditional bail.