High Court grants bail to garment bizman in 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case

According to Delhi Police Special Cell, Malik, who got relief from the court, attended a meeting with the "conspirators" on February 22, 2020, at Chand Bagh, and delivered “provocative” speeches from the stage at the protest site. (Express Archive)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to Salim Malik alias Munna, an accused booked under UAPA in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

The court is due to hear a plea filed by co-accused Umar Khalid, seeking interim bail after a trial court refused him relief earlier this week. He had moved HC against the trial court order on Thursday.

On May 19, the trial court had refused Khalid interim bail, which he had sought to observe a death ritual of his uncle and to take care of his mother who is due to undergo surgery. The rejection had come a day after the Supreme Court, while underlining that bail is the rule and jail an exception even in UAPA cases, expressed “serious reservations” on the decision of one of its own benches in January to deny bail to Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case.