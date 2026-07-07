No bail to 2020 Delhi riots accused Athar Khan; HC says ‘can influence witnesses’

On February 24, 2020, a communal riot had erupted on a service road near Chand Bagh on Wazirabad Road in Delhi. (Source: Express Archives)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to grant bail to Athar Khan, one of the accused in 2020 Northeast Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case, noting that his role has “prima facie been established in causing death and violence as also the destruction of private and public property”.

The division bench of Justices Prathiba Singh and Madhu Jain, taking into consideration that Athar had not challenged earlier bail rejection orders, as well as statements of witnesses, pronounced in open court that if released on bail, he is also likely to influence witnesses.

The bench further observed that Athar would not qualify for bail “even if the normal conditions of bail are applied.