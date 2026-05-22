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Delhi Riot Case Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court starts hearing bail pleas of Tasleem Ahmed, Abdul Khalid Saifi

The Supreme Court previously deferred the hearing after ASG Raju sought another two days’ time to make submissions.

Written by Richa Sahay , Jagriti Rai
New Delhi | May 22, 2026 10:57 AM IST
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Delhi riot case Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court previously indicated that it was, prima facie, in favour of granting them the relief.

Supreme Court Bail Plea Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is today hearing the bail pleas of two accused, Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi, in the 2020 Northeast Delhi communal riots case.

The top court on Wednesday adjourned the bail pleas of two of the accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi communal riots case that challenged a Delhi High Court order denying them bail.

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The court posted the matter for hearing today but indicated that it was, prima facie, in favour of granting them the relief. “Prima facie, we are with you,” a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale said as it adjourned the hearing on pleas by accused Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi.

Previously, the additional solicitor general S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, told the court that he was studying a judgment delivered on Monday by a two-judge Supreme Court bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, granting bail to Kashmir resident Syed Iftikhar Andrabi – booked under UAPA in a case of narco-terror probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He also told the top court that the matter might need to be referred to a larger bench owing to conflicting views of two other two-judge benches.

The Supreme Court deferred the hearing after ASG Raju sought another two days’ time to make submissions.

Live Blog
10:51 (IST)22 May 2026

Supreme Court Bail Plea Hearing Live Updates: Court to start Delhi riot 2020 hearing soon

Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will next look into the bail pleas soon. 

10:49 (IST)22 May 2026

Supreme Court Bail Plea Hearing Live Updates: Court to start Delhi riot 2020 hearing soon

The bench has arrived and will be hearing the matter soon. 

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