Delhi Riot Case Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court starts hearing bail pleas of Tasleem Ahmed, Abdul Khalid Saifi

The Supreme Court previously indicated that it was, prima facie, in favour of granting them the relief.

Supreme Court Bail Plea Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is today hearing the bail pleas of two accused, Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi, in the 2020 Northeast Delhi communal riots case.

The top court on Wednesday adjourned the bail pleas of two of the accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi communal riots case that challenged a Delhi High Court order denying them bail.

Story continues below this ad The court posted the matter for hearing today but indicated that it was, prima facie, in favour of granting them the relief. “Prima facie, we are with you,” a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale said as it adjourned the hearing on pleas by accused Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi. Previously, the additional solicitor general S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, told the court that he was studying a judgment delivered on Monday by a two-judge Supreme Court bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, granting bail to Kashmir resident Syed Iftikhar Andrabi – booked under UAPA in a case of narco-terror probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He also told the top court that the matter might need to be referred to a larger bench owing to conflicting views of two other two-judge benches. The Supreme Court deferred the hearing after ASG Raju sought another two days’ time to make submissions.