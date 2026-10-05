Need to instil fear in minds of goons committing crimes against women: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Monday said there was a need to instil fear in the minds of miscreants committing crimes against women, while stating that there is a feeling that women are not safe in Delhi, especially in certain vulnerable pockets.
While hearing a suo motu case over the recent incidents of rape in Delhi-NCR, the apex court said: “What is important is to prevent a crime, not what you do after a crime is committed,” the bench said, adding that the police need to create fear in the minds of goons and anti-social elements who are prone to committing such crimes.
The bench, comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, said it must be ensured that every woman should feel safe, anywhere in the city at any time of the day. “We have to work together. We must ensure that every woman in Delhi-NCR should feel safe even at 11 pm whether travelling on the roads or the metro,” they observed, adding “rape is something which is not at all acceptable to any society”.
On September 28, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of various news reports on recent crimes against women and minor girls across Delhi-NCR and stated that such incidents highlight a systematic failure of the law enforcement agencies.