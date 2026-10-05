Need to instil fear in minds of goons committing crimes against women: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Monday said there was a need to instil fear in the minds of miscreants committing crimes against women, while stating that there is a feeling that women are not safe in Delhi, especially in certain vulnerable pockets.

While hearing a suo motu case over the recent incidents of rape in Delhi-NCR, the apex court said: “What is important is to prevent a crime, not what you do after a crime is committed,” the bench said, adding that the police need to create fear in the minds of goons and anti-social elements who are prone to committing such crimes.