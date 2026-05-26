Setback to Delhi Race Club: HC sets aside stay on eviction action

The Delhi High Court Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order which had stayed eviction proceedings against the Delhi Race Club.

The division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia pronounced the order setting aside the single judge’s order. A detailed order is awaited.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had moved an appeal against the single judge’s April 24 order.

The judge had stayed further proceedings before the Estate Officer in relation to a show cause notice issued on April 17, under Section 4 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, asking the Delhi Race Club to show cause why an eviction order should not be issued.

While challenging the April notice before the Delhi HC, the Club had contended that the plot under lease, on which building was constructed, does not constitute a ‘public premises’ as is defined under the Act, and that the Estate Officer does not have any authority or jurisdiction to order their eviction.

The challenge to the notice remains pending before a single judge, and is expected to be heard next on July 30. The Centre, meanwhile, challenged the stay on further proceedings against the Club before a division bench.

The MoHUA, in its appeal, claimed that the single judge, while granting interim relief to the Club, “solely relies on assertions regarding alleged subsistence of lease and earlier correspondence between the parties without appreciating that such assertions are seriously disputed by the (Centre’s MoHUA) and require factual and legal adjudication before the competent statutory authority.”

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The issue

The Delhi Race Club, spread across approximately 53.242 acres on Race Course Road (now known as Lok Kalyan Marg), was originally granted a lease in 1926, following which the premises expanded to 84.484 acres.

The lease was initially for a period of 25 years, which has since been periodically extended.

In 1985, a substantial portion of the subject land was resumed by the Centre and allotted for public purposes, including to the Ministry of Defence.

According to the Club, since 1987, the government started unilaterally demanding increased ground rent. In 1999, a showcause notice was issued to the Club by the government for re-entry. Following a protracted challenge to the notice, the Delhi HC in 2012 had set it aside, while terming it to be “patently bad in law”.

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The Club said the lease was renewed in 2013 after payment of dues — Rs 3.48 crore — for purported breaches of terms of lease regularisation. Since 2013, the Club has been paying an annual ground rent of Rs 22.29 lakh.

The Centre, however, disputed the lease renewal. It said the Club is in “unauthorised occupation” of the premises since the lease expired, and no further extension was granted in its favour. The Centre also contended that dues paid as misuse charges/for breaches does not create or renew leasehold rights in favour of the Club.

Before the April showcause notice, the government on March 12 had sent an eviction notice on the ground that the Club’s occupation of the land is without any authority or permission, despite holding a valid lease until August 2038.

The Delhi Race Club had also challenged the March notice. A single judge of the Delhi HC in April had directed that the Club shall not be dispossessed on the basis of the eviction notice of March 12 and “in case the government seeks to resume the land in question, it shall initiate proceedings in accordance with law”.

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Sporting history

The Delhi Race Club claims that it is “one of the oldest and finest sports clubs, functioning from its present location since 1926”. It also claims to be the “only Race Course which promotes the sports of horse racing in North India”.

The Club said it houses around 250 finely bred horses and that around 244 horse races and 1,600 inter venue races are conducted each year. The Club “directly and indirectly provides livelihood to more than 5,000 families, including trainers, jockeys, stable staff, veterinarians, ground staff, security personnel” among others.

The grounds were leased to the Club in 1926 on the condition that they have to construct a race course at their own cost, for horse racing.