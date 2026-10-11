Delhi protests: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking contempt action against authorities today

Following the SC order, the DMRC had revised its earlier decision and reduced the number of stations that would remain closed to 45.

THE Supreme Court will hold a sitting on Sunday to hear petitions seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities for detaining Opposition party leaders, cancelling train services and temporarily closing Delhi Metro stations in the wake of Saturday protests by the Cockroach Janta Party and other groups seeking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana will hear the petitions.

One of the petitions by Senior Advocate and TMC Rajya Sabha MP Menaka Guruswamy questioned the

preventive detention of Opposition leaders, including four former chief ministers, saying it amounted to suppression of the fundamental right to peaceful protest. The plea challenges their detention from their residences and from the streets. It also challenges the detention of other protesters moving towards Jantar Mantar.