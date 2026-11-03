Delhi Protests Case Hearing in Supreme Court LIVE: Pleas alleging detention, assault

Police detained protesters during the protest demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 3, 2026. Photo: Praveen Khanna

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a batch of petitions alleging illegal detentions, assault on protesters and a contempt plea concerning restrictions on metro and train services, during the protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission. The court will also take up petitions alleging detention and assault on journalists during the course of the protests.

Previous Hearing: On the last date of hearing, the court had issued notice on all the petitions and directed preservation of CCTV footage. “…all the Law Enforcement Agencies are directed to preserve the CCTV footage or any other digital evidence/material collected by them,” the court had said. On October 11, the court had directed the authorities to ensure that there are no illegal detentions, free and smooth movement of people is allowed, Metro and train services function normally, and internet services are not disrupted, subject to law and order conditions. A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana had earlier held a special sitting to hear petitions challenging the restrictions put in place, allegedly in contempt of the court’s directions to ensure there is “no complete prohibition on movement of Metro/ trains”, and the detention of protesters including political leaders. Saying that there was a prima facie contempt case, the bench issued notices to the Centre, Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to file affidavits and submit compliance reports.

Live Updates Nov 3, 2026 10:29 AM IST Delhi Protests Case Hearing in Supreme Court LIVE: Batch of petitions The petitions coming up for hearing today in the matters relating to the Delhi protests include the pleas filed by CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, advocates and journalists' organisations, Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim, among others. Nov 3, 2026 10:23 AM IST Delhi Protests Case Hearing in Supreme Court LIVE: Hearing today A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear today a batch of petitions alleging illegal detentions, assault on protesters and a contempt plea concerning restrictions on metro and train services, during the protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission. Cases listed before the court today also include pleas alleging detention and assault on journalists during the course of the protests.

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