Dhruv Rathee video case: Why Delhi police seek more evidence

A complaint against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over his video regarding many revered Hindu figures is still underway. (Source: Express Archives)

The Delhi Police on Thursday informed a Delhi court that its enquiry into a complaint against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over his video regarding many revered Hindu figures is still underway, with electronic evidence and account details being sought from Google and YouTube.

This comes as police filed a status report before Chief Judicial Magistrate Niharika Kumar Sharma and informed the court that the video contained allegedly derogatory and offensive statements concerning many revered Hindu figures, thereby allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

On June 9, the court directed the Delhi Police to file an Action Status report concerning the complaint by Amita Sachdeva on March 22, 2026, who alleged that the video distorted Hindu scriptures, insulted Sanatan Dharma and promoted communal disharmony.