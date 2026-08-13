Can Delhi Police use facial recognition on protesters? Supreme Court to hear plea

CPI(M) MP A A Rahim’s plea challenges the collection and sharing of protesters’ biometric data, citing the Supreme Court’s right-to-privacy judgment.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
3 min readNew DelhiAug 13, 2026 02:16 PM IST
Delhi Police facial recognition, Supreme Court facial recognition case, Delhi Police biometric surveillance, protesters biometric data, facial recognition protesters, Jantar Mantar protests, Supreme Court right to privacy, K S Puttaswamy judgment, Digital Personal Data Protection Act, Criminal Procedure Identification Act, facial recognition technology India, Indian Express newsThe Supreme Court is already hearing petitions raising the constitutional validity of the use of facial recognition technology and biometric information to profile people during the recent Jantar Mantar protests.(Express File Photo)
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The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Delhi Police’s use of facial recognition technology to monitor protesters, including the collection and sharing of their biometric data with private companies.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant tagged the plea by CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim with pending petitions over the recent protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leak issue.

Appearing for Rahim, Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy said the plea concerns the use of facial recognition by the Delhi Police against protesters and that the data is shared with two private companies.

Opinion | In Jantar Mantar protests, a model of all that’s wrong with India’s internet governance

“One maps your face, and one is a vehicle. So spectacles are used, and a vehicle is also used. And the data is taken without permission. These private companies host the data, in violation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, CrPC, etc,” Guruswamy told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Violation of Supreme Court judgment

The court is already hearing petitions raising the constitutional validity of the use of facial recognition technology and biometric information to profile people during the recent Jantar Mantar protests.

The petitioners have contended that the use of facial recognition technology violates the Supreme Court’s 2017 judgment in K S Puttaswamy v Union of India, which held that any infringement of the right to privacy must be authorised by law, pursue a legitimate aim, and be proportionate to the objective sought to be achieved.

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After they raised apprehensions that digital data of the protesters recorded by the police may be used to harass them, the court earlier asked the authorities to ensure it is preserved and is not brought into the public domain for the time being.

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In his plea, Rahim said the Delhi Police’s standing orders governing protests, and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022, do not authorise the biometric surveillance of persons in civilian assemblies.

The Delhi Police said their surveillance had found that nearly 2,873 individuals, who have cases of murder, rape and child abuse against them, visited the protest site in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in July.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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