Can Delhi Police use facial recognition on protesters? Supreme Court to hear plea

The Supreme Court is already hearing petitions raising the constitutional validity of the use of facial recognition technology and biometric information to profile people during the recent Jantar Mantar protests.(Express File Photo)

The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Delhi Police’s use of facial recognition technology to monitor protesters, including the collection and sharing of their biometric data with private companies.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant tagged the plea by CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim with pending petitions over the recent protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leak issue.

Appearing for Rahim, Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy said the plea concerns the use of facial recognition by the Delhi Police against protesters and that the data is shared with two private companies.