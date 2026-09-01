Delhi Police asks Supreme Court to quash FIRs against NEET protesters, cites national interest

Violent clashes followed, and the massive use of teargas and lathis against the protesters was widely criticised.(Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Citing “public and national interest”, the Delhi Police on Monday approached the Supreme Court, urging it to exercise powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the FIRs against students who participated in the July protests over the NEET-UG question paper leak. The court has agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.

The development assumes significance as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5, accusing the Centre of failing to honour its promises, which included withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

The court on Monday also refused to pass any order on a plea against the CJP’s proposed protest. “As of now, we will presume, and we have no reason to doubt, that everybody will act and behave in a very responsible manner and in a peaceful and lawful manner. So right now, there is no compelling circumstance for us to presume anything wrong will happen,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.