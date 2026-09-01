Delhi Police asks Supreme Court to quash FIRs against NEET protesters, cites national interest

4 min readNew DelhiSep 1, 2026 04:51 AM IST
Citing “public and national interest”, the Delhi Police on Monday approached the Supreme Court, urging it to exercise powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the FIRs against students who participated in the July protests over the NEET-UG question paper leak. The court has agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.
The development assumes significance as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5, accusing the Centre of failing to honour its promises, which included withdrawal of cases against the protesters.
The court on Monday also refused to pass any order on a plea against the CJP’s proposed protest. “As of now, we will presume, and we have no reason to doubt, that everybody will act and behave in a very responsible manner and in a peaceful and lawful manner. So right now, there is no compelling circumstance for us to presume anything wrong will happen,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.
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In its plea, the Delhi Police said, in view of the Centre’s decision on July 25 to drop the cases, it “no longer wishes to pursue/ investigate the FIRs registered in connection with the CJP protests spread over 20th to 25th July 2026 mentioned in the list provided”.
“If any other FIR, with regard to the same incidents mentioned in the above FIRs, is subsequently found or brought to the attention of the State, and which is not forming part of the above-referred chart, the State shall not oppose the affected party seeking a similar relief from this Hon’ble Court,” it said.
Saying that “no fresh FIR will be filed hereafter for the incidents which are the subject matter of the application”, it urged the court to exercise powers under Article 142 to quash the FIRs.
Article 142 empowers the SC to pass any order to ensure “complete justice”.
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“The present application has been filed with bona fide intentions solely towards the end of public and national interest,” the Delhi Police said in its plea.
Earlier in the day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that the application would be filed, and urged it to hear it on Tuesday itself. When the CJI asked about the application, Mehta said, “It’s regarding that protest… for quashing of FIRs… We are invoking Article 142.”
“Alright, you file. If parties are reconciling… we have no difficulty,” the CJI said. The top court is seized of petitions seeking a probe into alleged police excesses against protesters, and has set up a high powered enquiry committee in this regard.
On August 18, the last date of hearing, the bench had sought a list of FIRs it could quash under Article 142. Mehta then told the court that barring 2,873 people booked in grave cases, including murder, rape and abduction, the cases against the others could be quashed. Meanwhile, representing the petitioner who has filed a plea against the CJP’s proposed protest, Advocate Syed Rizwan Ahmed said the outfit was looking for a showdown with the police ahead of the BRICS summit.
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The BRICS summit is set to be held in New Delhi on September 12-13.
“The march from India Gate was not proposed, but announced on social media,” he said.” They have tasted blood. They know they won’t seek permission. They know the police will stop them. This is exactly what they want in front of the international media,” Ahmed said.
Noting that law enforcement agencies give permission for protests and marches, the CJI said: “It is their responsibility to maintain law and order. They will say what is illegal or what is permissible. We are expecting them to act within that framework; we are expecting both sides… will respect, honour, follow the law of the land…” He asked the petitioner to approach them. “Let the Union of India and GNCT (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) decide,” he said. “If there is any alarming situation, then you file an application before us”.