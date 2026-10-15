Delhi curbs due to CJP violations, based on intelligence inputs: Delhi Police tells Supreme Court

The police said a march to Parliament could not be taken lightly.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
1 min readUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 09:20 AM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, Delhi police said there had been flagrant violations of undertakings given by CJP leaders and that subsequent developments raised public order concerns, necessitating additional measures. The police said the measures were based on intelligence inputs.

 

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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