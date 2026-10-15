Delhi Police vows action against Dipke ahead of Tricolour march

The Delhi High Court on Thursday recorded an assurance from the Delhi Police that it would take action against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke, after a public interest litigation raised concerns that the group’s planned October 16 protest at Connaught Place could disrupt business activity in the area.

The court was hearing the plea by Delhi resident Anil Kumar Gupta. Gupta claimed he was espousing the cause of street vendors and small traders whose businesses “have been severely hampered and affected by regular protests and agitations in and around the Jantar Mantar area”.

On Wednesday, Dipke gave a call for people to assemble at Central Park in Connaught Place to demonstrate that “waving a Tiranga is not a crime”. His call came after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were placed under preventive arrest for allegedly breaching security and entering the Jantar Mantar protest site on Tuesday morning, and managing to raise the Tricolour.

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The court noted that Dipke was served the PIL in advance. The petitioner also pointed out that he had not appeared before the court on Thursday.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma recorded in its order, “When confronted, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) assures that the apprehension of the petitioner shall be taken care of as the respondents have taken enough steps in the matter to control and regulate the activity of respondent no. 6 (Cockroach Janata Party)… all possible steps in accordance with law shall be taken in the matter. The assurance is taken on record.”

Senior advocate Sacchin Puri, appearing for the petitioner, as well as ASG Chetan Sharma, pressed that action be taken not only against Dipke but also his associates.

“It may not be again, a very devious plan, to evade the law. It (The order) may say ‘respondent 6 and his associates’, because they will say, ‘ok i’m injuncted, but my right-hand man will continue (the protest)’,” ASG Sharma said.

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Puri added, “Let it specifically restrain (CJP) and his associates so that we have a case of criminal contempt tomorrow”. The ASG assented to the submission, adding, “That positive order will serve the purpose and take care of the rightful apprehensions.”

ACJ, Sambre, however orally remarked that including respondent 6 — CJP — will include its officebearers and others.

Puri, expressing his apprehension, said, “I’m seeking specific directions for tomorrow’s protest at CP which is not a designated protest site.. illegal protest has been called in the heart of CP…”

“What else do you expect, they have denotified Jantar Mantar,” ACJ Sambre remarked.

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However, Puri contended that it is not about Jantar Mantar anymore but rather the disruption the protest would cause at CP. “(It’s a) festival weekend, they’ll be completely on the street… Dussehra is (financially) over, this is one of the major Hindu festivals…,” Puri argued.

ACJ Sambre inquired from ASG Sharma for Delhi Police, “Is their apprehension correct, that you’re not going to perform your duties tomorrow?”

ASG Chetan Sharma responded, “… If some people think that they can press the nerve of Delhi and create anarchy… probably their apprehension is that given the pattern of anarchist and hooliganism and lawlessness that has happened, there is every apprehension in their mind that it may replicate itself on the 16th. That apart, their concern probably is that about 15 lakh traders, their financial future is being impacted and can be a death knell to them.”

The bench again orally inquired from ASG Sharma, “They’re (petitioner) is saying that you have not taken any action against respondent no. 6?”

ASG Sharma responded, “We will do so.”

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The court, in its order, recorded the police’s assurance that lawful necessary action will be taken against CJP ahead of the protest.