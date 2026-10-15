Delhi Police vows action against Dipke ahead of Tricolour march

The police’s submission was made in the Delhi High Court while it was hearing a PIL against the march.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 04:33 PM IST
Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)  Founder and National Convenor, Prashant Bhushan, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Prakash Raj, Actor and Activist, Aishe Ghosh (SFI) Neha Bohra ( AISA) Viraaj(AISF) address media at Press Club in New DelhiAbhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)  Founder and National Convenor, Prashant Bhushan, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Prakash Raj, Actor and Activist, Aishe Ghosh (SFI) Neha Bohra ( AISA) Viraaj(AISF) address media at Press Club in New Delhi
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The Delhi High Court on Thursday recorded an assurance from the Delhi Police that it would take action against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke, after a public interest litigation raised concerns that the group’s planned October 16 protest at Connaught Place could disrupt business activity in the area.

The court was hearing the plea by Delhi resident Anil Kumar Gupta. Gupta claimed he was espousing the cause of street vendors and small traders whose businesses “have been severely hampered and affected by regular protests and agitations in and around the Jantar Mantar area”.

On Wednesday, Dipke gave a call for people to assemble at Central Park in Connaught Place to demonstrate that “waving a Tiranga is not a crime”. His call came after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were placed under preventive arrest for allegedly breaching security and entering the Jantar Mantar protest site on Tuesday morning, and managing to raise the Tricolour.

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The court noted that Dipke was served the PIL in advance. The petitioner also pointed out that he had not appeared before the court on Thursday.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma recorded in its order, “When confronted, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) assures that the apprehension of the petitioner shall be taken care of as the respondents have taken enough steps in the matter to control and regulate the activity of respondent no. 6 (Cockroach Janata Party)… all possible steps in accordance with law shall be taken in the matter. The assurance is taken on record.”

Senior advocate Sacchin Puri, appearing for the petitioner, as well as ASG Chetan Sharma, pressed that action be taken not only against Dipke but also his associates.

Also Read | ‘I may be arrested’: Dipke; announces Tiranga March at Connaught Place on Friday

“It may not be again, a very devious plan, to evade the law. It (The order) may say ‘respondent 6 and his associates’, because they will say, ‘ok i’m injuncted, but my right-hand man will continue (the protest)’,” ASG Sharma said.

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Puri added, “Let it specifically restrain (CJP) and his associates so that we have a case of criminal contempt tomorrow”. The ASG assented to the submission, adding, “That positive order will serve the purpose and take care of the rightful apprehensions.”

ACJ, Sambre, however orally remarked that including respondent 6 — CJP — will include its officebearers and others.

Also Read | Jantar Mantar de-notified as protest site: Who decides where protests can be held?

Puri, expressing his apprehension, said, “I’m seeking specific directions for tomorrow’s protest at CP which is not a designated protest site.. illegal protest has been called in the heart of CP…”

“What else do you expect, they have denotified Jantar Mantar,” ACJ Sambre remarked.

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However, Puri contended that it is not about Jantar Mantar anymore but rather the disruption the protest would cause at CP. “(It’s a) festival weekend, they’ll be completely on the street… Dussehra is (financially) over, this is one of the major Hindu festivals…,” Puri argued.

ACJ Sambre inquired from ASG Sharma for Delhi Police, “Is their apprehension correct, that you’re not going to perform your duties tomorrow?”

ASG Chetan Sharma responded, “… If some people think that they can press the nerve of Delhi and create anarchy… probably their apprehension is that given the pattern of anarchist and hooliganism and lawlessness that has happened, there is every apprehension in their mind that it may replicate itself on the 16th. That apart, their concern probably is that about 15 lakh traders, their financial future is being impacted and can be a death knell to them.”

The bench again orally inquired from ASG Sharma, “They’re (petitioner) is saying that you have not taken any action against respondent no. 6?”

ASG Sharma responded, “We will do so.”

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The court, in its order, recorded the police’s assurance that lawful necessary action will be taken against CJP ahead of the protest.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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