‘Society’s duty to give minors safe space’: Why court sentenced man to life ‘till last breath’ for minor girl’s rape

POCSO news: Ruling that child rape is “atrocious”, a Delhi POCSO court has sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment till the remainder of his natural life for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, holding that the abuse not only robbed the child of her childhood but also led to a pregnancy that forced her into motherhood while she was still a teenager.

The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge (FTSC-POCSO) Babita Puniya of the West District, Tis Hazari Courts, on May 30 while hearing the sentencing proceedings in a case registered at Nihal Vihar Police Station.

The court had convicted Ram Shankar alias Ram on May 29 under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Child Rape (sic) is atrocious. Children are the most precious asset of any society. It is the duty of society not only to protect them from sexual violence and predation but also provide them with a safe environment where they can flourish,” the court said while imposing the sentence and awarding the compensation of Rs 18.5 lakh.

ASJ (POCSO) Babita Puniya said that the victim was an innocent, helpless ‘child’, who was sexually assaulted by her neighbor within the four walls of her own house. (File image, enhanced using AI) ASJ (POCSO) Babita Puniya said that the victim was an innocent, helpless ‘child’, who was sexually assaulted by her neighbor within the four walls of her own house. (File image, enhanced using AI)

Interest of society: Court

Certain rape cases like Nirbhaya rape case gained spotlight amongst the media which resulted in hue and cry among the society.

After these cases, certain amendments were made in the existing law.

However, a court must not be swayed away by the emotions of the society ignoring the principles laid down by the Supreme Court of India.

Therefore, will approach the sentencing of the convict on the basis that it is in the interest of justice that crime should be punished.

Such punishment should be proportionate to the gravity of the offence since excessive punishment does not serve the interest of justice nor those of society.

‘Assualted in her own home’

The aggravating circumstances in this case far outweigh the mitigating factors.

The convict has failed dismally to show the existence of substantial and compelling reasons for taking a lenient view.

The victim was an innocent, helpless ‘child’, who was sexually assaulted by her neighbor within the four walls of her own house.

He abused his position of trust which he had as a former neighbor in the life of the victim’s family.

She was raped not just once but repeatedly.

It shows that the acts were not done spontaneously but opportunistically.

She became pregnant as a result of the sexual assault.

She was forced to endure the excruciating physical and emotional pain of childbirth at the age of 15, thrust into motherhood before she had not even crossed the threshold of adulthood.

She remained admitted in the hospital for seventeen (17) days.

To facilitate his criminal design and ensure the victim’s isolation, the convict deliberately removed the victim’s siblings from the house by giving them money to purchase eatables, manipulating innocent children and creating an opportunity.

This modus operandi reveals not merely opportunistic behaviour but calculated premeditation.

Court rejects plea for leniency

During the sentencing hearing, advocate Shivani Gambhir, appearing for the man sought a lenient punishment, arguing that the convict was a first-time offender, belonged to a poor background, was illiterate and was the sole earning member of his family.

The defence also pointed to the fact that he had two minor children, one of whom requires special care.

Rajiv Kamboj, Special Public Prosecutor opposed any reduction in sentence, contending that the offences were committed repeatedly and that the convict had shown no remorse for raping minor girl.

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The survivor’s (minor girl) legal aid counsel, advocate R R Jha also urged the court to impose the maximum punishment permitted by law.

After considering the submissions, the court concluded that the mitigating circumstances highlighted by the defence were insufficient to justify a lesser sentence.

The nature of the crime and society’s interest in protecting vulnerable children from horrendous experiences warrants a severe sentence, the court added.

The court held that offences against children strike at the very foundation of society and require a punishment proportionate to their seriousness, particularly where the accused exploits a position of trust to commit the crime.

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“There are no substantial and compelling circumstances justifying this court to deviate from the sentence of life imprisonment as prescribed by the legislation. ‘Life sentence‘ would serve the interest of justice as well as of the society,” judge Puniya said while imposing the sentence.

Abuse of trust aggravated offence

A major factor in the sentencing decision was the relationship between the convict and the survivor’s (minor girl) family.

The POCSO court noted that the accused was a former neighbour who enjoyed the trust and confidence of the minor girl’s parents.

According to the judge, the minor girl’s family regarded him as a trusted person, making the betrayal particularly serious.

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Observing that parents often rely on neighbours and familiar community members to look out for their children, the court said the accused had grossly abused that trust.

The judge found that the offences were committed inside the minor girl’s home when her parents were away, making the violation of trust an aggravating circumstance.

Court finds conduct was deliberate

Rejecting the defence claim that the offence was not premeditated, the court observed that the evidence showed a deliberate pattern of conduct.

According to the order, the convict created opportunities to isolate the minor girl before committing the offences. The POCSO court held that this reflected planning and exploitation rather than a spontaneous act.

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The judge said such conduct demonstrated a calculated abuse of trust and vulnerability.

Aggravating factors outweighed mitigating circumstances

The court identified several aggravating circumstances while determining the sentence.

These included the minor girl’s young age, the repeated nature of the offences, the significant age difference between the accused and the child, and the long-term impact on the survivor’s life.

The judge observed that the minor girl was subjected to severe emotional and psychological trauma and would require sustained support and rehabilitation.

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Th court also noted that the offences resulted in circumstances that would continue to affect the minor girl’s future long after the criminal proceedings had concluded.

Life imprisonment till end of natural life

Holding that the gravity of the crime warranted the harshest punishment short of death, the court sentenced the convict to rigorous imprisonment for life under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The court clarified that the sentence would mean imprisonment for the remainder of the convict’s natural life.

In addition, a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed under the POCSO Act.

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For criminal intimidation under Section 351(2) of the BNS, the convict was sentenced to one year’s rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Survivor awarded Rs 18.5 lakh compensation

Apart from the prison sentence, the court directed payment of Rs 18.5 lakh as compensation under the victim compensation framework.

The judge observed that while financial compensation could never erase the trauma suffered by the survivor, it could provide meaningful support for rehabilitation and future welfare.

Of the total amount, Rs 12 lakh has been allocated for the minor girl.

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The remaining Rs 6.5 lakh has been earmarked for the welfare and future needs of the child of the minor girl.

The court directed that a substantial portion of the compensation be kept in fixed deposits to ensure long-term financial security, while part of the amount would be available for immediate expenses, including healthcare, nutrition and education of the minor girl and her child.

Focus on rehabilitation

The court also directed legal services authorities to facilitate the release of compensation and assist the minor girl in accessing rehabilitation measures.

Emphasising the need to protect children from sexual violence, the court observed that society has a duty not only to punish offenders but also to support survivors in rebuilding their lives.

The sentencing order brings to a close a case that the court described as involving a profound abuse of trust and a serious violation of a child’s dignity, security and well-being.