A man alleged that his gold jewellery worth Rs 1.51 lakh was stolen from his pocket while travelling in Delhi Metro at Rajiv Chowk, but his claim was rejected by the insurance company, denying that the incident was genuine. A Delhi Consumer Commission has now directed United India Insurance to pay Rs 1.71 lakh to the man, noting the deficiency in service on their part while assessing the documents.

President Sonica Mehrotra and members Richa Jindal and Anil Kumar noted that the insurer had relied on its surveyor’s report claiming that the gold jewellery purchase bills were fake. However, the surveyor had provided no evidence to substantiate this allegation.

“The role of the surveyor was doubtful in denying the claim of the complainant on the ground of delay in intimation to the Police, as he was supposed to verify the claim of the complainant that he did try to lodge the FIR but was made to wander here and there by the Police Stations,” the order said.

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The commission further noted that when the complainant required his genuine claim to be passed, all sorts of objections were raised by the insurer in order to deny him the same in the garb of a repudiation letter. It held that, on technicalities, “the claim of the complainant should not have been repudiated but on genuine grounds.”

Gold jewellery stolen, insurer rejects claim

The complainant had been renewing a householders policy with United India Insurance Company since 2006, covering household items, including gold jewellery, under the policy’s all risks section. On November 3, 2015, he alleged that his jewellery worth around Rs 1.51 lakh was stolen from his pocket while he was travelling in a Delhi Metro at Rajiv Chowk Station.

He approached the police the next day to report the theft but alleged that officials at Raja Garden Metro Station refused to lodge a complaint and suggested to him to lodge his police complaint at Yamuna Bank Metro Station. After registering the complaint at the Yamuna Bank Police Station on November 5, the complainant somehow managed to get an FIR registered at Raja Garden Metro Station Police Station following the SHO’s intervention.

He subsequently filed an insurance claim and submitted the gold jewellery purchase bills, police complaint, FIR, and other necessary documents to the insurer; despite that, his claim was rejected by the insurance company.

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The Insurance company submitted that, immediately upon receiving the complainant’s claim application, it appointed a surveyor to assess the loss, and after investigation, he submitted his report on June 6, 2017. As per his report, the said claim is fabricated and not genuine, as nobody can put all the gold jewellery in his gents wallet during the movement.

It was further alleged that the purchase bill submitted/produced, on verification from the jewellers, was not found to be genuine. It was also submitted that the present complaint is liable to be dismissed with high costs as the same is without any cause of action and misuse of the process of law.

Allowing the complaint, the Commission held the insurer guilty of deficiency in service and following unfair trade practice in denying the legitimate claim of the complainant on technical grounds.

Accordingly, the Commission directed the insurer to reimburse the complainant the claimed amount of Rs 1.51 lakh towards loss of his gold jewellery already insured with them. For the harassment, litigation costs, and mental agony faced by the complainant, the Commission directed the insurer to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation and litigation expenses.

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Takeaway

The ruling highlights that when the complainant submits proper bills and documents of the stolen articles at the time of seeking indemnification from the insurance company, a duty is cast upon the insurer to get them verified instead of pocketing the insurance premium of the complainant from time to time.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi helpline: 011-23379146) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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