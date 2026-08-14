Delhi man cancels Manali trek over heavy rain warning, ‘denied’ refund, wins payout

Citing heavy rain, the complainant had sought cancellation of the trek and requested a refund of the advance amount. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Delhi has directed a trekking company to refund an advance payment and pay Rs 5,000 to a customer who cancelled a planned trek in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, following heavy rain warnings and adverse weather conditions, holding the operator guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for refusing the refund.

President Sonica Mehrotra and members Richa Jindal and Anil Kumar Koushal noted that the complainant had sought cancellation of the trek due to inclement weather under the force majeure clause as it was unsafe to travel.

“OP is directed to refund to the complainant, the advance amount of Rs.3,000 collected from him. For compelling the complainant to pursue this complaint, OP shall pay a sum of Rs 2,500 as compensation and also pay a sum of Rs 2,500 litigation expenses to the complainant,” the order read.