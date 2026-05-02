Caught smoking on a flight, man gets 6 months two years later

When the flight was in the air, Biswas went to the lavatory and reportedly spent a long time there, as other passengers in the queue had complained to a senior crew member about the same. (Image generated using AI)

Two years after he was caught smoking on a flight and was detained for it at the Surat airport, a Delhi man was sentenced to serve six months of imprisonment for the offence.

The verdict was given by the district court here on Friday. Smoking on a flight is a strictly prohibited and punishable offence in the country.

As per the case details, Kostav Satyajit Biswas boarded an Air India Express flight to Bengaluru from Delhi via Surat around 8.24 pm on April 10, 2024. When the flight was in the air, Biswas went to the lavatory and reportedly spent a long time there, as other passengers in the queue had complained to a senior crew member about the same.