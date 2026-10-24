Delhi luxury restaurant fined Rs 1 lakh for automatically adding service charge to bills

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) recently ordered a luxury restaurant in Delhi to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh and held it liable for unfair trade practice, misleading advertisement and violating consumer rights by “automatically” adding a service charge to customers’ food bills and forcing them to ask for a waiver.

Chief commissioner Nidhi Khare and commissioner Anupam Mishra were hearing two complaints filed against a luxury restaurant in Delhi claiming that it was adding a service charge to food bills “by default”.

“When a restaurant displays prices on its menu, a component of service is already inherent in the pricing of the food and beverages offered, ensuring consumers are informed of the actual cost upfront. Because restaurants have absolute freedom to set their menu prices, placing an order constitutes consent only to pay the displayed price plus applicable taxes,” the October 22 order read.

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The CCPA further observed that service charge “ought not to be added by default in the bill/invoice and should be left to the customer’s discretion as service charge or TIP is a voluntary payment by the consumer.”

The CCPA took action on two different consumer allegations that a luxury restaurant’s outlet had forcibly levied a 10 per cent service charge on their food bills dated May 30, 2025, and June 10, 2025. The CCPA then directed an initial inquiry to verify the allegations and found that the restaurant had indeed levied a service charge on the bill and was of the view that since the bill was software-generated, the actions of the restaurant might have impacted many more consumers, which made it a fit case for a class action.

Subsequently, the CCPA sent a notice to the restaurant on July 28, 2025, and sought its response. The restaurant submitted that its menu specifically stated that it levied a service charge and that it was “discretionary” and could be removed on request.

The restaurant further claimed that neither did they force a customer to pay the service charge nor did they ever try to misguide the customer about the charge being levied. According to the restaurant, the customer had enough time to deny payment of the service charge, but he did not do so, before or after paying the bills.

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Detailed probe

The CCPA then gave direction for detailed investigation in the case, and the investigation report held that the practice of automatic inclusion of service charge “exerts undue pressure on the customer” and might mislead customers into believing that payment was compulsory. Calling it an unfair trade practice and a violation of consumer rights, the report stated that the consumers were entitled to protection from such practices and had a right to be informed.

Advocate Vidhi Goel, appearing for the restaurant, argued that before levying any service charge upon any consumer, the restaurant staff verbally asked the consumer whether they were comfortable paying the service charge or not. The counsel submitted that the restaurant had updated its bills to describe the charge as “Voluntary Service Staff Contribution (Optional)” and was further assuring compliance with relevant guidelines, along with complete removal of the service charge across all its branches.

‘True cost’

The CCPA stated that adding a service charge to a consumer’s bill creates an “express or implied representation that the restaurant concealed the true cost of food and service, thereby misrepresenting the final cost of dining out.”

Noting the restaurant’s modification of its billing format, the CCPA said that the change showed that the service charge remained “embedded” in the billing software by default, which created “an opt-out mechanism rather than an opt-in requirement”, giving the consumers an impression that the charge was mandatory and shifting the burden

on them to get the charge removed.

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On the act of mentioning on the menu that the service charge was optional, the CCPA held that it “undermines free and informed consumer consent.”

The CCPA held the restaurant to be liable for misleading advertisement and Unfair Trade Practice. Accordingly, it was ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh as a fine and was also directed to discontinue levying any service charge automatically or by default, or under any other name.