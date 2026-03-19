Liquor policy ‘scam’: ED urges Delhi HC to expunge trial court’s adverse remarks against it

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday expressed concern before the Delhi High Court that the adverse observations made against it by a trial court while discharging 23 accused in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) case on the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam could be used by the accused before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) appellate tribunal.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju expressed the apprehension while urging the Delhi High Court to decide on the ED’s plea seeking expungement and deletion of the trial court’s adverse remarks against it.

The high court had sought a response from the 23 accused in the case, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, on March 10. However, no response has been filed so far, and the counsels for the accused sought further time.