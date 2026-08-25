‘Even one left out makes scheme arbitrary’: Delhi HC questions MLA endorsement for Lakshmi Yojana

The Delhi government’s flagship Lakshmi Yojana was launched as a direct benefit scheme, promising eligible women in Delhi Rs 2,500 every month. But barely weeks after its launch, one condition attached to the scheme has made it face questions from the Delhi High Court: before a woman can be considered for the benefit, she must obtain an endorsement from her local MP or MLA.

For the second time in less than a week, the Delhi HC on Monday pressed the Delhi government to explain why access to a welfare scheme should require the backing of an elected representative.

“Suppose you don’t know any MP or MLA? If even one person is left out [because of the condition], then the scheme is arbitrary,” the bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed, asking the government what objective it sought to achieve through the clause. “There are thousands of ways you can identify people.”