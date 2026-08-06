‘Be here at 10 am sharp, every minute important’: Delhi judge hearing NEET ‘paper leak’

The court’s push to expedite the case comes weeks after fast-track courts were set up to deal with paper leak cases.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 11:57 AM IST
neet paper leak protestThe CBI claimed that the alleged paper leak led to the deaths of several students by suicide and caused a loss of more than Rs 600 crore to the government exchequer. (Express Photo)
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Taking note of some defence counsel not being present at 10 am, the judge hearing the 2026 NEET-UG ‘paper leak’ case at Delhi’s fast-track court directed lawyers to be present on time to avoid delays.

“Understand my anxiety please. Every minute here is important. When I was hearing this case earlier, there weren’t any directions to expedite it,” said Special Judge Ajay Gupta of Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday.

“You all should be there at 10 am sharp. It can’t go on like this. Today, I’m passing the matter over for 11… but please be here at 10 everyday,” he added.

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Judge Gupta was hearing arguments from the defence counsel seeking a copy of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

After the accused, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, were provided a copy of the chargesheet, they sought 10 days to argue their bail pleas. The judge posted the matter for August 17.

Judge Gupta, during the hearing, said he would try to take cognizance of the CBI chargesheet by Friday and then begin hearing arguments on framing of charges.

CBI Public Prosecutor V K Pathak and defence counsel A P Singh were present in court.

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How the case moved to the fast-track court

Gupta had initially been hearing the paper leak case before the fast-track court was set up and the Delhi High Court designated Justice Anu Grover Baliga as the special judge.

Days later, Baliga was transferred and Gupta was designated to hear paper leak cases.

The changes were part of a major reshuffle in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS), under which 138 judges were transferred.

Must Read | How fast track courts work as PM Modi pushes for NEET paper leak action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the setting up of fast-track courts last month to tackle paper leak cases following widespread student protests.

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What the CBI has alleged

According to the CBI, the questions were allegedly leaked by P V Kulkarni, a National Testing Agency (NTA) panel member and translator.

The agency alleged that Shivraj Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Chemistry Classes in Latur, subsequently obtained the questions on the premises of Siddhivinayak Hospital, run by another accused, Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure.

The CBI alleged that the hospital premises was used to “facilitate access to a chemistry question paper in April 2026”, weeks before the May 3 exam. The question papers were allegedly circulated on Telegram.

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The agency claimed that the alleged paper leak led to the deaths of several students by suicide and caused a loss of more than Rs 600 crore to the government exchequer.

It has made 13 arrests in the case.

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More than 22.7 lakh aspirants had appeared for the exam. Following the ‘leak’, the NTA cancelled the exam on May 12. The retest took place on June 21 and the results were declared on July 16.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

 

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