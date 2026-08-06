‘Be here at 10 am sharp, every minute important’: Delhi judge hearing NEET ‘paper leak’

The CBI claimed that the alleged paper leak led to the deaths of several students by suicide and caused a loss of more than Rs 600 crore to the government exchequer. (Express Photo)

Taking note of some defence counsel not being present at 10 am, the judge hearing the 2026 NEET-UG ‘paper leak’ case at Delhi’s fast-track court directed lawyers to be present on time to avoid delays.

“Understand my anxiety please. Every minute here is important. When I was hearing this case earlier, there weren’t any directions to expedite it,” said Special Judge Ajay Gupta of Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday.

“You all should be there at 10 am sharp. It can’t go on like this. Today, I’m passing the matter over for 11… but please be here at 10 everyday,” he added.

Judge Gupta was hearing arguments from the defence counsel seeking a copy of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.