‘Paise ke liye kiya’ (I did it for money)… ‘I have committed a crime’: 19-year-old accused of killing daughter of IRS officer tells court

On Thursday, a Delhi court on Thursday sent 19-year-old Meena to four days’ police custody.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 03:14 PM IST
rahul meena, irs officer daughter death, delhi crime,Rahul Meena was wearing a black shirt and had his face wrapped in a white cloth when he appeared before the court on Thursday. (Express photo)
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Making his first appearance before the court on Thursday, Rahul Meena, accused of killing the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer at their home in Southeast Delhi, told the court that he committed the gruesome crime for money and that he dragged the victim’s body to obtain her fingerprints to open the cash locker.

On Thursday, a Delhi court on Thursday sent 19-year-old Meena to four days’ police custody.

“The investigation is at an initial stage…we need to do a detailed investigation and mobile recovery has been done. It is a heinous crime. We’re investigating a similar case against him which occurred in Alwar,” the prosecution told Judicial Magistrate First Class Deepika Thakran of Saket Court where Meena was produced.

“Aapke MLC me injuries aayi hain. Ye kaise aayi?” (The injuries mentioned in your medico-legal case report—how did they happen?), JMFC Thakran asked Meena who was wearing a black shirt and had his face wrapped in a white cloth.

“Ye mujhe terrace se utarte time aayi” ( I got these while coming down from the terrace), he replied.

“Which terrace?” the judge asked.

Must Read | ‘An addict and a liar’: Former house help accused of sexually assaulting, killing IRS officer’s daughter

“Mujhse apraadh ho gaya ma’am…galti ho gayi” (I have committed a crime, ma’am…it was a mistake), Meena replied.

On hearing this, the Judge asked him why he committed the alleged offence.

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“Paise ke liye kiya” ( I did it for money), came the response. JMFC Thakran said: “then why the act?”

“I made a mistake ma’am…the fingerprints (of the deceased) were needed to open the locker,” came Meena’s response.

“So you’re admitting the offence…I’m not treating this as a confession,” the Judge said, granting four days’ remand.

According to sources, the locker in the house could be accessed only through the fingerprints of one of three individuals: the officer, his wife, or their daughter. He allegedly asked the victim to open the locker, but she refused. She resisted when he tried to force her, sources said.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

 

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