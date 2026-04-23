‘Paise ke liye kiya’ (I did it for money)… ‘I have committed a crime’: 19-year-old accused of killing daughter of IRS officer tells court

Rahul Meena was wearing a black shirt and had his face wrapped in a white cloth when he appeared before the court on Thursday. (Express photo)

Making his first appearance before the court on Thursday, Rahul Meena, accused of killing the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer at their home in Southeast Delhi, told the court that he committed the gruesome crime for money and that he dragged the victim’s body to obtain her fingerprints to open the cash locker.

On Thursday, a Delhi court on Thursday sent 19-year-old Meena to four days’ police custody.

“The investigation is at an initial stage…we need to do a detailed investigation and mobile recovery has been done. It is a heinous crime. We’re investigating a similar case against him which occurred in Alwar,” the prosecution told Judicial Magistrate First Class Deepika Thakran of Saket Court where Meena was produced.