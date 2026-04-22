Classic case of contempt: Delhi High Court convicts YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja for scandalising judiciary
The Delhi High Court was hearing suo motu criminal contempt proceedings arising from references made by two judicial officers over videos uploaded on a YouTube channel titled “Fight 4 Judicial Reforms” run by Pahuja.
A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja was hearing suo motu criminal contempt proceedings arising from references made by two judicial officers over videos uploaded on a YouTube channel titled “Fight 4 Judicial Reforms” run by Pahuja.
“He (Gulshan Pahuja) has personally attacked three Judicial Officers and even imputed that in case a litigant‟s case is listed before them, such litigant should not expect justice…The intent of respondent no. 2 (Pahuja) is, therefore, writ large of only scandalising and lowering the image of these Judicial Officers in the general public, thereby lowering the authority of the Court. It is not to generate a healthy debate but to scandalise the Court,” the court said on April 21, adding that while reform advocacy is permissible, targeted vilification is not.
The court has asked Pahuja to be present personally on May 12.
If one has to attack a judicial officer on his integrity or competence, it must be done with cogent evidence, said Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja of the Delhi High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
‘Classic case of contempt’
Every person is entitled to hold an opinion, and to express it, on the manner in which the justice dispensation system can be improved.
However, in our view, naming of the two specific judicial officers and the manner of doing so in the banner, is not intended to promote the said campaign of having audio-video recording of the court proceedings, but to create sensationalism and distrust against the two named judicial officers, thereby lowering their authority.
When a Judicial Officer dispenses justice, he/she is bound to make mistakes; no judicial officer is or can be expected to be 100 per cent correct all the time; it is for this reason that we have a hierarchy of courts, where a litigant can approach the higher court if he/she is dissatisfied by the verdict.
In such remedy, maybe the order is set aside, however, this also does not mean that the judicial officer passing the original order did not act with integrity or was incompetent. In the present case, even this stage has not been reached.
The respondent no. 2 (Pahuja) pronounced his verdict against the concerned Judicial Officers without any basis and thereby undermined their authority.
The complaints concerned multiple YouTube videos uploaded between October 29, 2024 and March 7, 2025, featuring interviews of advocates along with provocative thumbnails and banners naming judges and making allegations about court functioning.
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Proceedings, timeline
Oct 29, 2024: First video uploaded.
Jan 5, 2025: Second video with provocative banner uploaded.
Mar 3 and 7, 2025: Additional videos posted.
Jan to Mar 2025: Judicial officers file references.
Dec 2025 to Apr 2026: Hearings conducted in the Delhi High Court , including extensive arguments by the YouTuber appearing in person.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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