Classic case of contempt: Delhi High Court convicts YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja for scandalising judiciary

The Delhi High Court also ensured procedural fairness by allowing the respondent to argue in Hindi, providing translated orders and granting extended hearing time. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: Drawing a clear line between legitimate criticism of the judiciary and actions that “create sensationalism and distrust,” the Delhi High Court has held that YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja guilty of contempt of court through his videos targeting specific judicial officers with derogatory banners and commentary.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja was hearing suo motu criminal contempt proceedings arising from references made by two judicial officers over videos uploaded on a YouTube channel titled “Fight 4 Judicial Reforms” run by Pahuja.

“He (Gulshan Pahuja) has personally attacked three Judicial Officers and even imputed that in case a litigant‟s case is listed before them, such litigant should not expect justice…The intent of respondent no. 2 (Pahuja) is, therefore, writ large of only scandalising and lowering the image of these Judicial Officers in the general public, thereby lowering the authority of the Court. It is not to generate a healthy debate but to scandalise the Court,” the court said on April 21, adding that while reform advocacy is permissible, targeted vilification is not.