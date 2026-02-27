‘Won’t stand scrutiny’: Delhi High Court reverses MEA decision seizing passport of Raheja Developers director over 2018 FIR

Yogesh Raheja’s counsel argued before the Delhi High Court that mere registration of an FIR does not amount to pendency of criminal proceedings within the meaning provided in the Passports Act. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court recently set aside the orders passed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seizing the passport of Yogesh Raheja, the director of Raheja Developers, while observing that the Centre’s decision could not withstand “judicial scrutiny” as no criminal proceedings were pending against him at the time of passing the order.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing a plea filed by Raheja, whose passport was impounded by an order dated January 17, 2025, and whose appeal against the same was rejected by another order on March 25, 2025.

“If the court considers the reasoning assigned by the respondents (MEA) in their decision, the same would not withstand the scrutiny of law,” the high court said.