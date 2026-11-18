The Delhi High Court recently refused to interfere with the President’s decision on a convict’s mercy petition, as per which he was supposed to remain in jail for the rest of his life without any reduction in his punishment. The court said it couldn’t substitute the opinion of the President of India once all the relevant factors were considered before making the decision.

Justice Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja were hearing a plea filed by a life convict who was challenging an order issued by the Superintendent, Nagpur Central Jail on October 15, 2016, by which he got to know that his mercy petition was allowed by the President, commuting his capital punishment to life imprisonment on the condition that he shall remain in prison for his remaining life and there shall be no further reduction in his punishment.

“Once we find that the Hon’ble President of India had all the relevant inputs and took into consideration all the relevant factors before passing the Impugned Order, this court cannot substitute the opinion of the Hon’ble President of India only on the ground that it itself may have decided the Mercy Petition in a different manner. The power exercised by this court is not of appeal but of judicial review, and the court must remain alive to the distinction between the two concepts and their scope,” the November 17 order read.

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According to the judgment, Jitu Nainsingh Gehlot, along with the co-accused Narayan Chetanram Chaudhary, was accused of “ghastly” murders of five innocent women, one of whom was pregnant, and two children, aged one and a half years and two and a half years, respectively. The accused was then convicted by a Pune trial court on February 19, 1998, and was given capital punishment.

The convict then filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court, which was dismissed on July 22, 1999. Subsequently, the convict approached the Supreme Court, where the capital punishment was again upheld. The convict then filed a Review Petition against the Supreme Court order, which was also dismissed on November 24. 20000.

Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja said that they could not replace the opinion of the President only because they would have decided the case differently. Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja said that they could not replace the opinion of the President only because they would have decided the case differently.

The convict then filed a mercy petition before the President on June 27, 2001, but received no response and sent another request in November 2004. The Maharashtra Government delayed processing the petition for nearly 10 years, while the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was sending continuous reminders.

The mercy petition was then rejected by the Governor on March 15, 2014, but the convict was not informed about it and later got to know only through an RTI reply in November 2016. Meanwhile, MHA recommended rejection of the convict’s plea, whereas the Attorney General found the delay unexplained and recommended commuting the capital punishment.

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On September 18, 2016, the President commuted the convict’s capital punishment to life imprisonment but put a condition that he must remain in prison for the rest of his natural life without any further reduction in his term. Aggrieved by this order, the convict approached the high court.

‘No ray of hope’

Senior Advocate Rajshekar Rao and advocate Shreya Rastogi, appearing for the convict, argued that “unexplained” delay in deciding the mercy petition and communicating the decision to the convict was the same as torturing him, which violated his fundamental rights and was a ground for commutation of his sentence.

The counsel stated that the convict was also entitled to commutation of his sentence because he had been in custody for over 31 years, out of which he was kept in isolation for 18 years. Calling the condition imposed by the President “unconstitutional and illegal,” the advocate contended that the condition left the convict to “face slow death with no ray of hope” to ever rehabilitate into society.

The counsel submitted that while deciding the plea of the convict, the President had not sought information about the age of the convict, his personality, his family history, socio-economic background, history of confinement in different prisons and his jail conduct, and his mental and physical health record. The counsel urged that there was strong evidence of the convict’s reformation and rehabilitation in the form of the multiple qualifications acquired by him while serving his sentence.

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Central Government Standing Counsel Vikram Jetly, along with advocate Shreya Jetly, appearing for the central government and the authorities concerned, argued that the power of the President to commute a sentence was within the exclusive domain of the President and was “uninfluenced” by judicial decisions on the quantum of punishment.

The counsel submitted that the convict had already benefited from his punishment being reduced from death sentence to life imprisonment, and couldn’t question the condition attached to such commutation. Counsel further contended that the order reducing the sentence had to be accepted as a whole and that the convict could not accept it only to the extent it favors him.

‘Sword of death’

The high court noted that indeed there had been an “inordinate” delay in deciding the mercy petition of the convict during which the “proverbial” sword of death kept hanging over his head. The court also noticed that the convict claimed that he was kept in isolation during this time.

The bench observed that the above reasons might have been a sufficient ground to reduce the death sentence of the convict to one of life, but the court noted that, as per the documents produced, the President was aware of the delay and had taken advice from the then Attorney General (whose advice favored the convict) and from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which advised rejection of the convict’s plea.

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The court noted that only after considering both the suggestions, the President had decided to commute the convict’s death sentence to a life imprisonment with no remission and that such power did exist with the President.

While dismissing the convict’s plea, the high court said it could not replace the President’s opinion with its own, only because it would have decided the case differently.