No hygiene, no justice: Delhi High Court says clean, functional toilets for women ‘inseparable from dignity, privacy’

Equality under Articles 14 and 15 requires institutional arrangements that accommodate basic biological realities, the Delhi High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: While disposing of a plea for the maintenance and upkeep of women’s washrooms at Saket court, the Delhi High Court recently observed that the presence of clean and functional toilet facilities, particularly for women, is inseparable from dignity and privacy.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted that clean and accessible washrooms must be considered not as peripheral amenities but as foundational requirements of a functional justice system.

“Equality under Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution is not secured by formal declarations alone; it requires institutional arrangements that accommodate basic biological realities. Clean and accessible washrooms are, therefore, to be considered not as peripheral amenities but foundational requirements of a functional justice system,” the court said in the order dated February 25.