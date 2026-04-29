Porn clips repeatedly disrupt Delhi High Court Chief Justice’s hearings

The intrusion caused immediate concern, prompting the Delhi High Court officials to halt the session and disable the VC link. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: In an unprecedented disruption, virtual court proceedings before the Chief Justice’s bench of the Delhi High Court were repeatedly interrupted on Wednesday after obscene content was played during hearings conducted via video conferencing (VC).

The incident forced the court administration to shut down the virtual hearing platform twice.

An unidentified individual gained access to the VC session and began screen-sharing explicit content while the bench was in the midst of hearing a matter, reported Livelaw.

The intrusion caused immediate concern, prompting court officials to halt the session and disable the VC link.

Court proceedings disrupted second time

The platform was briefly restored after the first disruption, but the situation escalated when the same or another unauthorised user again shared pornographic material during live proceedings.