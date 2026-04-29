Porn clips repeatedly disrupt Delhi High Court Chief Justice’s hearings

Delhi High Court news: In an unprecedented disruption, virtual court proceedings before the Chief Justice’s bench of the Delhi High Court were repeatedly interrupted on Wednesday after obscene content was played during hearings conducted via video conferencing (VC).
The incident forced the court administration to shut down the virtual hearing platform twice.
An unidentified individual gained access to the VC session and began screen-sharing explicit content while the bench was in the midst of hearing a matter, reported Livelaw.
The intrusion caused immediate concern, prompting court officials to halt the session and disable the VC link.
Court proceedings disrupted second time
The platform was briefly restored after the first disruption, but the situation escalated when the same or another unauthorised user again shared pornographic material during live proceedings.
Following the second breach, the VC system was shut down entirely and had not been resumed at the time of reporting.
The incident has raised serious questions about the security protocols governing virtual court hearings, which have become a regular feature since the COVID-19 pandemic.
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Security risk
Court authorities are expected to review access controls and security measures for virtual hearings, including stricter authentication protocols and limitations on screen-sharing permissions, to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More