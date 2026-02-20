Delhi High Court urges lawyers, litigants for VC hearings on February 23 to ease footfall during BCD elections

BCD elections will commence from February 21 to 23 in the premises of the high court. (Image generated using AI)

The Delhi High Court‘s caretaking branch has issued a notice urging lawyers and litigants to appear through video conferencing on February 23 (Monday) in the wake of Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) elections to reduce the footfall in the high court premises.

“Since the elections for electing 23 members of Bar Council of Delhi, a statutory body constituted under the Advocates Act, 1961 are to be held on 21.02.2026, 22.02.2026 and 23.02.2026 from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm in the premises of High Court of Delhi, the lawyers and parties are once again advised to appear through video conferencing on 23.02.2026 to reduce the footfall in the premises of High Court of Delhi,” the notice dated February 19 read.