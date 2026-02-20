Delhi High Court urges lawyers, litigants for VC hearings on February 23 to ease footfall during BCD elections

The Delhi High Court‘s caretaking branch has issued a notice urging lawyers and litigants to appear through video conferencing on February 23 (Monday) in the wake of Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) elections to reduce the footfall in the high court premises.
“Since the elections for electing 23 members of Bar Council of Delhi, a statutory body constituted under the Advocates Act, 1961 are to be held on 21.02.2026, 22.02.2026 and 23.02.2026 from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm in the premises of High Court of Delhi, the lawyers and parties are once again advised to appear through video conferencing on 23.02.2026 to reduce the footfall in the premises of High Court of Delhi,” the notice dated February 19 read.
The notice was issued on February 19, 2026.
The notice signed by joint registrar (caretaking) for registrar general further read, “It is further informed that on the days of the elections, the lawyers may be permitted entry on foot through Gate No. 5 and Gate No. 8 only. Litigants may obtain entry passes from the counter and enter the court premises through Gate No. 8.”
Pertinently, February 21 (Saturday) has been declared as as a non-working day for the High Court in view of the BCD elections. A circular to that effect was issued today.
“It is notified for information of all concerned that in view of the Elections of the Bar Council of Delhi, which are also taking place on 21st February, 2026, the matters listed on 21st February, 2026 will be listed and taken up for hearing on 24th February, 2026,” the notification dated February 20 read.
The elections to the Bar Council of Delhi will take place from February 21 to 23 with the counting to commence from February 26 onwards.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More