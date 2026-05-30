Delhi High Court upholds TRAI regulation fixing 12 minutes of ads per hour

The verdict comes after over a decade since the first petition was moved in 2013, and the last petition in 2021.

THE Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the 2012-2013 regulation over broadcast and cable services that fixes 12 minutes of ads per hour, with a 10-minute cap on commercial advertisements and a 2-minute cap for self-promotional ads.

A division bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan disposed of 17 petitions, filed by entertainment channels, news broadcasters, regional channels among others, challenging the regulation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as being violative of Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 19 (right to free speech). The regulation was brought in in 2012 and amended in 2013.

The verdict comes after over a decade since the first petition was moved in 2013, and the last petition in 2021.