Delhi High Court upholds pilot’s suspension despite 0.004% blood alcohol trace

The pilot contended that he had not consumed alcohol and relied on subsequent blood and urine tests conducted at private laboratories, which showed negative results. (AI-generated image)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court has upheld the suspension of a pilot’s licence for three months after he tested positive in a pre-flight breath analyser test, which indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.004 per cent.

Dismissing an intra-court appeal, a bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora upheld the findings of the single judge who had held that any test result after the breath analyser test conducted at the airport is irrelevant.

Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora observed that the court does not possess the technical expertise to adjudicate on such submissions. Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora observed that the court does not possess the technical expertise to adjudicate on such submissions.

The Delhi High Court noted that during the hearing, the counsel for the appellant had suggested that in cases of suspected false positives, airlines should conduct urine and blood tests to rule out the presence of alcohol, pointing out that medical standards indicate that alcohol traces can remain detectable in urine for several days after consumption.