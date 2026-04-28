Rs 1,000 bribe: Delhi High Court upholds constable’s conviction in 30-year-old case

The Delhi High Court has upheld the conviction of a former police constable in a 1994 corruption case, dismissing his appeal against the trial court’s judgment that found him guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs 1000.

Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha observed that once the demand and acceptance stand duly proved, coupled with the recovery of the tainted currency, the statutory presumption under Section 20 of the Prevention of Corruption Act stands invoked and shifts the burden upon the accused. It added that the accused had failed to discharge the said burden.

“Once the demand and acceptance stand duly proved from the cogent testimony…coupled with the recovery of the tainted currency, the statutory presumption under Section 20 of the PC Act stands invoked and shifts the burden upon the accused. However, the accused has failed to discharge the said burden as no plausible or probable explanation has been furnished to rebut the presumption,” the court said in its order dated April 27.