Delhi High Court shows no mercy to cop over Rs 300 bribe in 1999 case

The Delhi High Court was hearing the appeal of head constable Sumer Singh, challenging the conviction and sentence passed against him in October 2006. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: In a case dating back to 1999, the Delhi High Court recently upheld the one-year sentence of a head constable accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 300 for returning the registration certificate (RC) of a stolen motorcycle, holding that the demand of illegal gratification can also be inferred from the circumstances.

Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha rejected the constable’s plea of innocence, noting that the sequence of events, from the stolen bike’s recovery to the recovery of tainted notes, formed an unbroken chain of guilt.

Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha heard the matter on April 15. Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha heard the matter on April 15.

The Delhi High Court was hearing the appeal of head constable Sumer Singh, challenging the conviction and sentence passed in October 2006 against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.