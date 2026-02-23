Polls held on basis of fictitious ‘Odisha HC order’: Why Delhi High Court upheld disaffiliation of UP kho kho body

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court recently upheld the disaffiliation of the Uttar Pradesh Kho Kho Association (UPKKA) from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), finding that the association’s elections were not in adherence with the national sports code and were based on reliance placed by the returning officer on an alleged order of the Orissa High Court, which was later found to be non-existent.

Justice Sachin Datta was hearing UPKKA’s plea which claimed that the KKFI illegally rejected the polls held under the supervision of the returning officer appointed by the court.

“It transpires that no such order was ever passed by the Odisha High Court. In other words, the learned returning officer relied upon a fictitious/non-existent order for the purpose of ascertaining the rules/parameters in the context of which the elections were required to be conducted. This clearly vitiates the election process,” the high court said in its February 18 order.