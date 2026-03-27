Why Delhi High Court quashed extradition of Punjab man wanted for 2010 UK murder

The Delhi High Court recently set aside an order recommending the extradition of a Punjab-based man to the United Kingdom (UK) in a murder case, observing that the prosecution case rested entirely on circumstantial evidence and even if accepted in its entirety, failed to make out a prima facie case against the accused.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna allowed the plea filed by Kanwarjeet Singh Batth, quashing a 2019 inquiry report of a magistrate that had recommended his extradition to the UK to face trial for the alleged murder.

“In the absence of forensic evidence linking the Petitioner to the weapon, the Prosecution‟s case rests entirely on the circumstantial evidence of the Petitioner being seen with a knife. Even if the entire evidence as produced on behalf of the Prosecution is accepted, then too even a prima facie case is not made out against the Petitioner,” the court held.