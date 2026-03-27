Why Delhi High Court quashed extradition of Punjab man wanted for 2010 UK murder

Delhi High Court allowed the plea filed by Kanwarjeet Singh Batth and quashed a 2019 inquiry report of a magistrate that had recommended his extradition to the UK to face trial for the alleged murder.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiMar 27, 2026 06:00 PM IST
Delhi High CourtDelhi High Court quashed the order recommending the extradition. (Image generated using AI)
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The Delhi High Court recently set aside an order recommending the extradition of a Punjab-based man to the United Kingdom (UK) in a murder case, observing that the prosecution case rested entirely on circumstantial evidence and even if accepted in its entirety, failed to make out a prima facie case against the accused.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna allowed the plea filed by Kanwarjeet Singh Batth, quashing a 2019 inquiry report of a magistrate that had recommended his extradition to the UK to face trial for the alleged murder.

“In the absence of forensic evidence linking the Petitioner to the weapon, the Prosecution‟s case rests entirely on the circumstantial evidence of the Petitioner being seen with a knife. Even if the entire evidence as produced on behalf of the Prosecution is accepted, then too even a prima facie case is not made out against the Petitioner,” the court held.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna allowed the plea filed by the accused. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna allowed the plea filed by the accused.

‘No direct evidence’

  • The critical link that the petitioner actually stabbed the victim with the knife still remains a matter of inference and conjecture, with no direct evidence.
  • In the absence of any witness who actually saw the petitioner stab the victim, the prosecution‟s case rests entirely on circumstantial evidence and the proximity of events.
  • From the testimony of the three eye-witnesses on which the prosecution’s case rests, it cannot be said that any one of them supported the prosecution’s case in regard to the actual stabbing.
  • Even if their testimony in toto is accepted, it is not sufficient even prima facie to establish a case of murder against the petitioner.
  • At the prima facie stage in extradition proceedings, while the standard of proof is lower than that required for conviction, there must still exist credible material which, if believed, would establish the commission of the offence.
  • The question is whether the materials on record, taken at their highest, establish that the petitioner stabbed the victim with the intent of murder.
  • In the present case, not even one single witness actually saw the Petitioner stab the Victim.
  • None of the witnesses saw the act of stabbing itself, which is most germane to the charge of murder.
  • No DNA evidence is established nor fingerprint evidence on the alleged weapon of offence, has been produced linking the petitioner to the weapon.
  • The forensic pathologist describes the type of weapon, but does not connect it to the petitioner.
Also Read | Tahawwur Rana extradition: What took so long for the US to grant India’s request

Background

  • The case arose from an incident in December 2010 at a flat in Slough, Berkshire, where the accused and the victim were part of a group celebrating a friend’s upcoming wedding.
  • According to the prosecution, the victim made a video call to his family in India and showed his family the company of people he was with.
  • The accused had a bottle of whisky in front of him which was visible in the video.
  • An argument took place between the two following which it was alleged that the accused stabbed the victim in the abdomen with a knife, causing a fatal injury, and fled the scene before police arrived.
  • An extradition request was received from the UK, which was considered by the Indian Government.
  • Subsequently, he was arrested by Amritsar Police in 2014, on the warrants issued by Berkshire Court and detained in India.
  • During the extradition proceedings before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, it was concluded that prima facie offence of murder was made out.
  • The court, therefore, recommended to the Union of India that the fugitive criminal be extradited to the United Kingdom to stand trial for the offence of murder.
  • The UK subsequently sought his extradition under the India–UK Extradition Treaty, and a Delhi magistrate in 2019 concluded that a prima facie case of murder was made out, recommending his extradition.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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