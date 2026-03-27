Why Delhi High Court quashed extradition of Punjab man wanted for 2010 UK murder

The Delhi High Court recently set aside an order recommending the extradition of a Punjab-based man to the United Kingdom (UK) in a murder case, observing that the prosecution case rested entirely on circumstantial evidence and even if accepted in its entirety, failed to make out a prima facie case against the accused.
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna allowed the plea filed by Kanwarjeet Singh Batth, quashing a 2019 inquiry report of a magistrate that had recommended his extradition to the UK to face trial for the alleged murder.
“In the absence of forensic evidence linking the Petitioner to the weapon, the Prosecution‟s case rests entirely on the circumstantial evidence of the Petitioner being seen with a knife. Even if the entire evidence as produced on behalf of the Prosecution is accepted, then too even a prima facie case is not made out against the Petitioner,” the court held.
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna allowed the plea filed by the accused.
‘No direct evidence’
The critical link that the petitioner actually stabbed the victim with the knife still remains a matter of inference and conjecture, with no direct evidence.
In the absence of any witness who actually saw the petitioner stab the victim, the prosecution‟s case rests entirely on circumstantial evidence and the proximity of events.
From the testimony of the three eye-witnesses on which the prosecution’s case rests, it cannot be said that any one of them supported the prosecution’s case in regard to the actual stabbing.
Even if their testimony in toto is accepted, it is not sufficient even prima facie to establish a case of murder against the petitioner.
At the prima facie stage in extradition proceedings, while the standard of proof is lower than that required for conviction, there must still exist credible material which, if believed, would establish the commission of the offence.
The question is whether the materials on record, taken at their highest, establish that the petitioner stabbed the victim with the intent of murder.
In the present case, not even one single witness actually saw the Petitioner stab the Victim.
None of the witnesses saw the act of stabbing itself, which is most germane to the charge of murder.
No DNA evidence is established nor fingerprint evidence on the alleged weapon of offence, has been produced linking the petitioner to the weapon.
The forensic pathologist describes the type of weapon, but does not connect it to the petitioner.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
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