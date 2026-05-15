Even ‘piece-rate’ tailors regular employees: Delhi High Court asks firm to pay man Rs 1.25 lakh dues 25 years after dismissal

The Delhi High Court said there was nothing to indicate that the tailor was free to work elsewhere as would have been the case if he was in an independent contractual set-up. (AI-generated image)

Delhi High Court news: Dealing with a tailor’s illegal retrenchment case pending since 1999, the Delhi High Court observed that a worker paid on a piece-rate basis does not cease to be a “workman” merely because wages are linked to production.

Noting that the litigation had stretched over two decades and the tailor was nearing the age of retirement, Justice Shail Jain replaced the original order, which directed the reinstatement of the worker, with a consolidated compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh.

Justice Shail Jain directed that the amount be paid to the tailor within eight weeks. Justice Shail Jain directed that the amount be paid to the tailor within eight weeks.

The Delhi High Court was hearing the plea filed by Sanjay Garments, challenging the July 2010 order of a labour court, which directed the worker’s reinstatement with 80 per cent back wages from August 1999 till the date of enforcement of the award.