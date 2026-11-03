After police protest, lawyer flags ACP’s ‘AK 47 threat’ to Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to take suo motu cognisance of alleged threatening remarks made by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha against lawyers during a police protest outside the force’s headquarters on Monday. The court asked a lawyer who raised the issue to file a formal petition, saying it would consider the matter.

The protest was against the transfer of two officers — one of whom was Vashishtha — following a scuffle with lawyers at Shahdara police station on October 23. The ACP was suspended today over his participation in the protest.

During the hearing, a lawyer urged a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma to take suo motu cognisance of the police’s unlawful assembly outside the police headquarters on Monday as well as of the alleged derogatory language used by them against lawyers.