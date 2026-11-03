After police protest, lawyer flags ACP’s ‘AK 47 threat’ to Delhi High Court

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering... Read More
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to take suo motu cognisance of alleged threatening remarks made by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha against lawyers during a police protest outside the force’s headquarters on Monday. The court asked a lawyer who raised the issue to file a formal petition, saying it would consider the matter.
The protest was against the transfer of two officers — one of whom was Vashishtha — following a scuffle with lawyers at Shahdara police station on October 23. The ACP was suspended today over his participation in the protest.
During the hearing, a lawyer urged a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma to take suo motu cognisance of the police’s unlawful assembly outside the police headquarters on Monday as well as of the alleged derogatory language used by them against lawyers.
“Yesterday, police officials gathered, made unlawful assembly, and used derogatory language against the lawyer fraternity. They are threatening lawyers with arms… The derogatory remarks they have used are ‘kaale coat wale gunde’, ‘kaale coat ka behrupiya’ and ‘agar kisi vakeel ne ungli bhi laga di toh main apne baap ka nahi, agar poori AK47 uss vakeel mein nahi utaar di toh’,” the lawyer told the bench.
“… This is going viral on social media. We only want the court to take suo motu cognisance which will be an assurance for us and we will feel secure… He is an ACP, a responsible official, he is duty-bound to maintain harmony,” he added.
The court, however, told the lawyer to file a formal petition in this regard and said it will consider it accordingly. ACJ Sambre added, “I assure you, we will look into it.”
Vashistha, who was posted in the Gandhi Nagar subdivision, and Inspector Arun Kumar, station house officer of the Shahdara police, were transferred after an advocate allegedly sustained a serious head injury in a scuffle at the police station on October 23.
The incident led to an indefinite strike by district court lawyers, who demanded action against the officers concerned. They called off the strike after the transfer orders were issued on October 28.
On Monday morning, more than 100 police personnel gathered outside the PHQ to protest against the transfers. They later met Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and other senior officers.