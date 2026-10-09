Delhi HC stays order mandating Aadhar-based biometric attendance for prosecutors

In August, the High Court had disposed of a similar challenge by the DPWA, directing the government to consider the petition and decide it within four weeks, while also giving the association an opportunity to be heard. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed an order of the government mandating the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) for prosecutors in the Capital.

Justice Amit Mahajan stayed the move as an interim measure while hearing a petition filed by the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association (DPWA), which challenged the October 5 order of the Delhi government’s Directorate of Prosecution (DoP).

In that order, the government had reiterated that AEBAS is compulsory for public prosecutors, additional public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors.

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This was the second time the DPWA has approached the High Court with a similar plea.

In August, the High Court had disposed of a similar challenge by the DPWA, directing the government to consider the petition and decide it within four weeks, while also giving the association an opportunity to be heard.