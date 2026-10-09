Delhi HC stays order mandating Aadhar-based biometric attendance for prosecutors

In that order, the government had reiterated that AEBAS is compulsory for public prosecutors, additional public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readNew DelhiOct 9, 2026 10:18 PM IST
In August, the High Court had disposed of a similar challenge by the DPWA, directing the government to consider the petition and decide it within four weeks, while also giving the association an opportunity to be heard.In August, the High Court had disposed of a similar challenge by the DPWA, directing the government to consider the petition and decide it within four weeks, while also giving the association an opportunity to be heard. (File Photo)
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The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed an order of the government mandating the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) for prosecutors in the Capital.

Justice Amit Mahajan stayed the move as an interim measure while hearing a petition filed by the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association (DPWA), which challenged the October 5 order of the Delhi government’s Directorate of Prosecution (DoP).

In that order, the government had reiterated that AEBAS is compulsory for public prosecutors, additional public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors.

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This was the second time the DPWA has approached the High Court with a similar plea.

In August, the High Court had disposed of a similar challenge by the DPWA, directing the government to consider the petition and decide it within four weeks, while also giving the association an opportunity to be heard.

In September, however, the government refused the DPWA’s request that biometric attendance not be made compulsory for prosecutors. This mandate, the association had argued, ignored the “peculiar” nature of their work, which involves appearances at courts rather than at the government office, noting their attendance is already reflected in the court records and proceedings.

The DPWA had also suggested that an alternative method be devised, under which prosecutors could mark their attendance from courts through geo-tagging and face authentication.

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In its latest petition, the DPWA again argued that the work of prosecuting officers is “court-centric”, with courts commencing at 10 am and prosecutors required to be present before them, and a single prosecuting officer often attending more than one court on the same day.

The DPWA, represented by advocates Rajesh Kumar and Kushal Kumar, also argued that prosecutors do not consent to Aadhaar authentication and that compulsory Aadhaar authentication for marking attendance is contrary to the Aadhaar Act.

The association further pointed out that the system is a “disproportionate intrusion into informational privacy”, and that such an intrusion requires a law, a legitimate aim and proportionality.

The matter has been posted for the next hearing on December 6 while seeking the Delhi government as well as the Centre’s response.

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The push for compulsory biometric attendance came after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta found several senior staff members, including senior bureaucrats, “absent” from duty at the state Goods and Services Tax (GST) office during a surprise inspection in April.

Following this, the government made biometric attendance mandatory for employees across its departments. The attendance is now reflected publicly on https://delhi.attendance.gov.in/.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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