Sonam Wangchuk’s wife seeks his discharge from hospital, alleges ‘pretext of treatment’

Citing discrepancy in medical reports, Sonam Wangchuk’s wife petitions the Delhi High Court after he was forcibly removed from the protest site.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiJul 19, 2026 03:39 PM IST
Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk with his wife Gitanjali J. Angmo, on the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike as part of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, demanding the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Amit)Sonam Wangchuk with his wife Gitanjali J. Angmo, on the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike as part of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest (Photo: ANI).
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The Delhi High Court was Sunday set to begin hearing a petition filed by Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, seeking his immediate discharge from Safdarjung Hospital. The plea alleges that Wangchuk is being “illegally detained” at the facility.

Wangchuk was forcibly removed from the protest site early Saturday morning by the Delhi Police and admitted to the hospital. The action came the day after a new Commissioner took charge of the Delhi Police and two days before the Monsoon Session, which begins on Monday, when Wangchuk and the activist platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had planned a march to Parliament.

Angmo, in her petition, is seeking the court’s directions to declare Wangchuk’s continued confinement at Safdarjung Hospital as “unconstitutional” and to permit his immediate discharge and facilitate his transfer to a hospital or medical facility of his and Angmo’s choice.

Allegations of ‘pretextual’ detention

Angmo has alleged that “taking undue advantage” of the Delhi High Court’s July 15 order “as a colourable pretext” to remove Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar “without free and informed consent” of Wangchuk.

On July 15, the Delhi High Court simply directed that Wangchuk’s health condition be monitored by government doctors and that appropriate medical action be taken as per the doctor’s advice.

Angmo has outlined in her petition that following Wangchuk’s admission at Safdarjung Hospital, he has been “kept in a solitary manner, ostensibly under the pretext of medical treatment”.

Though Angmo was granted access to Wangchuk, “Wangchuk’s access to his lawyer and his treating doctors was arbitrarily denied, in complete disregard of his rights and those of his family,” the petition states.
Wangmo was also arbitrarily denied the use of her phone or any other electronic devices while meeting her husband, she has stated.

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Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates | liveDelhi HC questions ‘urgent need’ to hospitalise Wangchuk

Discrepancy in medical reports

Before moving court, Angmo had written to the medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, recording that “no oral or intravenous substance or fluid be administered” to Wangchuk without her consent. She had also flagged that the drop in Wangchuk’s potassium levels, as informed to her by the hospital, “is unusual, concerning and warrants to be verified,” since the night before his potassium levels were normal.

Low potassium levels can impact muscle and nerve function of the body. It is Angmo’s case that she was given a blood sample nearly 10 hours after her request on July 15 for independent testing, and subsequently the hospital has refused to share Wangchuk’s medical reports “either digitally or physically,” compelling Angmo to seek Wangchuk’s discharge on account of the “lack of transparency” by the hospital.

Notably, the independent testing of his blood potassium levels has been recorded at “3.6 mg (normal level) rather than the earlier claimed level of 2.9 mg,” Angmo has further pointed out in her petition.

In her petition, Angmo has said that a judicial order “cannot be interpreted or implemented in a manner that dilutes or extinguishes an individual’s inalienable fundamental rights”. She has also pointed out that such a judicial order, which “merely contemplated medical monitoring and intervention, if clinically warranted”, cannot be read as “authorising the forcible removal of Shri Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site”.

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“The expressions “monitoring”, “medical intervention” or “treatment’ cannot be enlarged by the executive into an unqualified power of forcible restraint and treatment,” Angmo has emphasised.

“Moreover, it does not in any manner warrant his continued confinement in a hospital, denial of access to his legal counsel or doctors who had been examining him for the last 20 days or curtailment of his bodily autonomy,” Angmo has pointed out.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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