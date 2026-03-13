Smart accused v. smarter cops: Delhi High Court grants pre-arrest bail in graft case, says CBI must outwit suspects to get replies

Merely because an accused responds smartly to the questions of the interrogator, it cannot be said that he is not cooperating with the probe, the Delhi High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court CBI news: The Delhi High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a man accused in a CBI corruption case linked to a defence officer, observing that an accused is under no duty “not to be smart” during interrogation and that it is the investigator who must be “smarter” to elicit the required information.

Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the plea of a businessman, Ravjeet Singh, who was seeking anticipatory bail after the main accused, Lt Col Deepak Sharma, had already been granted bail in connection with the case.

Singh was allegedly managing the India operations of a Dubai-based company and was in contact with Lt Col Sharma to obtain favours from government departments.