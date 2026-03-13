Smart accused v. smarter cops: Delhi High Court grants pre-arrest bail in graft case, says CBI must outwit suspects to get replies

Delhi High Court CBI news: The Delhi High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a man accused in a CBI corruption case linked to a defence officer, observing that an accused is under no duty “not to be smart” during interrogation and that it is the investigator who must be “smarter” to elicit the required information.
Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the plea of a businessman, Ravjeet Singh, who was seeking anticipatory bail after the main accused, Lt Col Deepak Sharma, had already been granted bail in connection with the case.
Justice Girish Kathpalia observed that the ground on which the anticipatory bail is opposed is vague and unacceptable.
Singh was allegedly managing the India operations of a Dubai-based company and was in contact with Lt Col Sharma to obtain favours from government departments.
“Nobody is under a duty not to be smart. It is the interrogator who has to be smarter in order to elicit the requisite information,” the high court said in its March 12 order.
Case: ‘Obtaining assistance from govt depts’
Lt Col Sharma was allegedly involved in corrupt and illegal activities by entering into a conspiracy with representatives of private companies dealing in defence manufacturing, logistics and exports.
The role allegedly ascribed to the petitioner is that he was managing the India operations of a Dubai-based company, M/s D P World, and was in contact with Lt Col Sharma to obtain his assistance for undue favours from government departments and ministries.
It is further alleged that the petitioner conspired with Lt Col Sharma to obtain certain approvals from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in lieu of illegal gratification.
As per the prosecution, an amount of Rs 3 lakh was received by Lt Col Sharma as illegal gratification, and the amount was recovered during a CBI raid.
The evidence placed on record linking the accused persons to the alleged offence is largely in the form of WhatsApp chats.
Appearing for Singh, advocate Trideep Pias argued that the main accused, Lt Col Sharma, has already been released on bail.
Hence, the petitioner deserves parity, since his role in the alleged offence is comparatively lesser.
Representing the CBI, special public prosecutor Vikrant Pachnanda submitted that the agency is opposing the present bail application only on the ground that the petitioner has not been cooperating in the investigation.
Pachnanda also pointed out that the petitioner had not been arrested earlier because he failed to join the investigation despite three notices, after which he obtained interim protection from the court.
The court observed that the ground on which the anticipatory bail is opposed – that the accused would not cooperate in the interrogation – is vague and unacceptable.
Merely because an accused responds smartly to the questions of the interrogator, it cannot be said that he is not cooperating with the investigation.
It is nobody’s case that the CBI apprehends that, once granted anticipatory bail, the accused would flout notices to join the investigation or attempt to flee.
Considering the overall circumstances, the court allowed the anticipatory bail application of the petitioner.
The court directed that in the event of his arrest, the accused shall be released on bail, subject to his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the investigating officer.
The high court also directed that the accused shall join the investigation as and when required in writing by the investigating officer and shall not attempt to tamper with evidence.
It was noted that the chargesheet against the accused persons had already been filed on February 16, 2026, and further investigation for filing a supplementary chargesheet is underway.
