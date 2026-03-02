Delhi High Court slaps street vendor with Rs 10,000 costs after live video from site reveals encroachment

The Delhi High Court recently imposed Rs 10,000 costs on a street vendor who alleged harassment by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after finding that he had created a permanent structure and encroached a drain.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain refused to entertain the plea of the vendor who had claimed that despite holding a valid Certificate of Vending (COV), MCD officials were disturbing his business.

The petitioner had claimed that he was maintaining proper hygiene and placed photographs on record to support his claim. However, MCD disputed these assertions.

During the hearing, the court directed MCD officials to make a live video call from the site. After viewing the footage, the bench observed that the photographs submitted by the civic body were accurate and that the petitioner had erected a permanent structure at the vending site.