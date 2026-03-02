Delhi High Court slaps street vendor with Rs 10,000 costs after live video from site reveals encroachment

The Delhi High Court recently imposed Rs 10,000 costs on a street vendor who alleged harassment by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after finding that he had created a permanent structure and encroached a drain.
A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain refused to entertain the plea of the vendor who had claimed that despite holding a valid Certificate of Vending (COV), MCD officials were disturbing his business.
The petitioner had claimed that he was maintaining proper hygiene and placed photographs on record to support his claim. However, MCD disputed these assertions.
During the hearing, the court directed MCD officials to make a live video call from the site. After viewing the footage, the bench observed that the photographs submitted by the civic body were accurate and that the petitioner had erected a permanent structure at the vending site.
The MCD officials made a live video call and the court has seen the petitioner as also the vending site.
There is no doubt left in the mind of the court that the photographs placed on record by the MCD are correct and the petitioner has made a permanent structure at his vending site, though, the petitioner may have dismantled some part of it for filing of this petition.
The drain is covered by the petitioner and a path has been made from one passage to the other.
The sketch which is being filed by the petitioner shows that there is a drain and the petitioner’s vend is after the naala.
However, the petitioner has created some sort of structure for people to sit covering the naala. The court notices that the naala is completely full of debris and garbage.
There is no cleanliness whatsoever as is being depicted in the photographs filed by the MCD.
The COV is issued to the petitioner subject to various conditions. Several of these conditions are being violated by the petitioner.
Under these circumstances, not inclined to entertain the petition.
The MCD is free to take action in accordance with law against the petitioner.
The MCD shall also restore the hygienic conditions after cleaning of the naala with the help of proper equipment so that there is no waterlogging in the area.
The petitioner shall deposit costs of Rs. 10,000 with the Delhi High Court legal service committee within two weeks.
