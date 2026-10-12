‘How can you enter his house?’: Delhi High Court seeks police response on activist’s confinement

The court sought a status report on activist Nadeem Khan’s allegation that police confined him to his home without an order, citing fears that he would join the anti-SIR protests.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 12, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Last week, Khan, president of the civil rights advocacy group Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), had sought an urgent hearing in the HC after he was informed by the police on October 8 that he was likely to be detained the next day and remain under house arrest until October 10. (Photo: FB/Nadeem Khan)Last week, Khan, president of the civil rights advocacy group Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), had sought an urgent hearing in the HC after he was informed by the police on October 8 that he was likely to be detained the next day and remain under house arrest until October 10. (Photo: FB/Nadeem Khan)
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In a move spelling relief for activist Nadeem Khan, the Delhi High Court Monday sought the Delhi Police’s response to allegations that he was illegally and unauthorisedly confined in anticipation that he would participate in protests against the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma also expressed consternation at the Shaheen Bagh police station, orally inquiring, “How can you enter the house of this man? You’ve your right to conduct duties, how can you do it in such a way?”

Last week, Khan, president of the civil rights advocacy group Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), had sought an urgent hearing in the HC after he was informed by the police on October 8 that he was likely to be detained the next day and remain under house arrest until October 10.

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Prior to this, he was confined to his residence and office, both part of the same compound, on September 29. He was not provided any order for his detention or confinement, Khan had pointed out.

Advocate Shahrukh Alam, representing Khan, said the police visited the activist’s house and office” on September 29, arriving at 9.30 am and staying till 5.30 pm. “They asked for lunch and tea, which I provided… they were not able to show any order (warranting the confinement)… Since then, there has been repeated surveillance.”

Alam added that on October 2, when Khan was leaving his home to visit his ailing mother, the police called him at 7.30 am to inquire about his whereabouts. “They did not stop me but there was constant surveillance… one police official identified himself as Inspector Nishant… This is harassment and arbitrary behaviour.”

Alam relied on the Supreme Court ’s October 11 order, which had directed that “there shall be no illegal detention, particularly in cases of peaceful unarmed assemblage of people beyond the area where BNSS Section 163 is in operation, and that lawyers, journalists and other professionals shall not be hindered in discharge of their professional duties in any manner”.

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The counsel representing the Shaheen Bagh police station, however, countered that Khan was going to protest on September 29 and permission had been denied.

They said the police station purportedly received “inputs” that Khan was still going to proceed with the protest. It was in this backdrop that “his movement was restricted,” the counsel submitted.

The court, however, inquired if the police filed a formal written response or status report in this regard. It answered in the negative.

ACJ Sambre remarked, “Where is your response, when (the petition) was served (to you) in advance? To buy time from the court? How can you enter the house of this man? You’ve your right to conduct duties, how can you do it in such a way? Where is your cause for confinement? Denying permission (to protest) is within your right… in law, show us (how can you confine).”

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The court issued notice to the police, seeking its status report in two weeks.

Alam also made an oral request to the bench that the police be instructed to stop surveilling Khan by making 2-3 calls every day. The police’s counsel assured the court that the police won’t call Khan anymore; the court recorded the assurance in its order.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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