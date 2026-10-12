‘How can you enter his house?’: Delhi High Court seeks police response on activist’s confinement

Last week, Khan, president of the civil rights advocacy group Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), had sought an urgent hearing in the HC after he was informed by the police on October 8 that he was likely to be detained the next day and remain under house arrest until October 10. (Photo: FB/Nadeem Khan)

In a move spelling relief for activist Nadeem Khan, the Delhi High Court Monday sought the Delhi Police’s response to allegations that he was illegally and unauthorisedly confined in anticipation that he would participate in protests against the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma also expressed consternation at the Shaheen Bagh police station, orally inquiring, “How can you enter the house of this man? You’ve your right to conduct duties, how can you do it in such a way?”

Last week, Khan, president of the civil rights advocacy group Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), had sought an urgent hearing in the HC after he was informed by the police on October 8 that he was likely to be detained the next day and remain under house arrest until October 10.