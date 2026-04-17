30 years on, Delhi High Court cuts 80-year-old former cop’s jail time in murder case

The judgment drew from Supreme Court precedents to stress that sentencing should consider mitigating factors such as age, delay, and the possibility of rehabilitation. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: Emphasising that punishment must reform rather than merely retaliate, the Delhi High Court has reduced the sentence of an 80-year-old former police official convicted in a 1996 fatal assault case, even as it upheld the life imprisonment of the principal accused responsible for the murder.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja was hearing two criminal appeals arising out of a 2002 trial court verdict in a case registered at Mayapuri Police Station.

Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja heard the matter on April 16. Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja heard the matter on April 16.

“The criminal justice system in India embodies the reformative theory of punishment. The object of sentencing is not merely to punish but to transform the individual into a law-abiding citizen, particularly where the circumstances do not disclose a continuing propensity for violence and the offender is capable of reform,” the Delhi High Court said on April 16.