30 years on, Delhi High Court cuts 80-year-old former cop’s jail time in murder case

Delhi High Court news: Emphasising that punishment must reform rather than merely retaliate, the Delhi High Court has reduced the sentence of an 80-year-old former police official convicted in a 1996 fatal assault case, even as it upheld the life imprisonment of the principal accused responsible for the murder.
Reformative justice: Relief for elderly convict
The court took a lenient view of Mohan Singh, a former assistant sub-inspector, whose role was found to be limited and not directly linked to the fatal injuries.
Noting that he is now around 80 years old, had already undergone about one year of imprisonment, and had faced over two decades of legal proceedings, the Delhi High Court reduced his sentence to the period already undergone.
“The prolongation of a criminal case for an unreasonable period is in itself a kind of suffering and the convict who has appealed against conviction and sentence, everyday awaits the fate of litigation and spends time in distress,” the bench observed.
1996 quarrel turns fatal
The case dates back to June 9, 1996, when a dispute between autorickshaw drivers at a three-seater auto rickshaw (TSR) stand in Sagarpur escalated into violence. According to the prosecution, an altercation over picking up passengers led to the accused, Surinder Singh, returning to the spot armed with a knife and accompanied by family members and then ASI Mohan Singh.
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During the assault, Surinder allegedly stabbed one Ram Kishore multiple times, leading to his death, while another victim, Raj Kishore, sustained injuries.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered later that evening, and charges were filed under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Trial court verdict in 2002
On June 5, 2002, the trial court convicted Surinder of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Mohan and two others were acquitted of murder but were convicted for causing hurt under Section 324 IPC, and sentenced to one and a half years in jail.
Both Surinder and Mohan challenged the verdict before the Delhi High Court.
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Dismissing Surinder Singh’s appeal, the high court held that the evidence clearly established him as the “principal assailant” who inflicted fatal knife injuries.
The bench noted that the testimony of the injured eyewitness, Raj Kishore, remained consistent on crucial aspects and was corroborated by medical evidence and other witnesses.
“The nature of weapon used, the manner of assault and the resultant death leaves no room for doubt,” the Delhi High Court said, affirming that the offence squarely fell under Section 302 IPC.
The court directed Surinder to surrender immediately to serve the remainder of his sentence.
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Key legal principle: Sentencing must reform
The judgment strongly reiterated the reformative theory of punishment, drawing from Supreme Court precedents to stress that sentencing should consider mitigating factors such as age, delay, and the possibility of rehabilitation.
“The focus of interest in penology is the individual, and the goal is salvaging him for society,” the court noted, adding that harsh punishment alone does not serve the ends of justice.
Conclusion
Partly allowing Mohan Singh’s appeal while dismissing Surinder Singh’s, the Delhi High Court struck a balance between accountability and compassion, upholding strict punishment for the principal offender while recognising the scope for reform in the case of an elderly co-accused.