30 years on, Delhi High Court cuts 80-year-old former cop’s jail time in murder case

The case dates back to June 9, 1996, when a dispute between autorickshaw drivers in Sagarpur escalated into violence, the Delhi High Court noted.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
4 min readNew DelhiApr 17, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Sentence Cut Delhi High Court (1)The judgment drew from Supreme Court precedents to stress that sentencing should consider mitigating factors such as age, delay, and the possibility of rehabilitation. (Image generated using AI)
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Delhi High Court news: Emphasising that punishment must reform rather than merely retaliate, the Delhi High Court has reduced the sentence of an 80-year-old former police official convicted in a 1996 fatal assault case, even as it upheld the life imprisonment of the principal accused responsible for the murder.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja was hearing two criminal appeals arising out of a 2002 trial court verdict in a case registered at Mayapuri Police Station.

Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja Delhi High Court (1) Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja heard the matter on April 16.

“The criminal justice system in India embodies the reformative theory of punishment. The object of sentencing is not merely to punish but to transform the individual into a law-abiding citizen, particularly where the circumstances do not disclose a continuing propensity for violence and the offender is capable of reform,” the Delhi High Court said on April 16.

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Reformative justice: Relief for elderly convict

The court took a lenient view of Mohan Singh, a former assistant sub-inspector, whose role was found to be limited and not directly linked to the fatal injuries.

Noting that he is now around 80 years old, had already undergone about one year of imprisonment, and had faced over two decades of legal proceedings, the Delhi High Court reduced his sentence to the period already undergone.

“The prolongation of a criminal case for an unreasonable period is in itself a kind of suffering and the convict who has appealed against conviction and sentence, everyday awaits the fate of litigation and spends time in distress,” the bench observed.

1996 quarrel turns fatal

The case dates back to June 9, 1996, when a dispute between autorickshaw drivers at a three-seater auto rickshaw (TSR) stand in Sagarpur escalated into violence. According to the prosecution, an altercation over picking up passengers led to the accused, Surinder Singh, returning to the spot armed with a knife and accompanied by family members and then ASI Mohan Singh.

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During the assault, Surinder allegedly stabbed one Ram Kishore multiple times, leading to his death, while another victim, Raj Kishore, sustained injuries.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered later that evening, and charges were filed under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Trial court verdict in 2002

On June 5, 2002, the trial court convicted Surinder of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Mohan and two others were acquitted of murder but were convicted for causing hurt under Section 324 IPC, and sentenced to one and a half years in jail.

Both Surinder and Mohan challenged the verdict before the Delhi High Court.

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Dismissing Surinder Singh’s appeal, the high court held that the evidence clearly established him as the “principal assailant” who inflicted fatal knife injuries.

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The bench noted that the testimony of the injured eyewitness, Raj Kishore, remained consistent on crucial aspects and was corroborated by medical evidence and other witnesses.

“The nature of weapon used, the manner of assault and the resultant death leaves no room for doubt,” the Delhi High Court said, affirming that the offence squarely fell under Section 302 IPC.

The court directed Surinder to surrender immediately to serve the remainder of his sentence.

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Key legal principle: Sentencing must reform

The judgment strongly reiterated the reformative theory of punishment, drawing from Supreme Court precedents to stress that sentencing should consider mitigating factors such as age, delay, and the possibility of rehabilitation.

“The focus of interest in penology is the individual, and the goal is salvaging him for society,” the court noted, adding that harsh punishment alone does not serve the ends of justice.

Conclusion

Partly allowing Mohan Singh’s appeal while dismissing Surinder Singh’s, the Delhi High Court struck a balance between accountability and compassion, upholding strict punishment for the principal offender while recognising the scope for reform in the case of an elderly co-accused.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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