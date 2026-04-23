Man fired at police in 1994, Delhi High Court upholds jail term after 30 years

The Delhi High Court pointed out that the investigation cannot be said to be incomplete or defective merely because the site plan is not according to the expectations of the accused. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court has upheld a four-year rigorous imprisonment sentence for a man who opened fire on a police patrolling team in 1994, rejecting the argument that the absence of independent public witnesses weakened the prosecution’s case.

Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav observed that it is a matter of common knowledge that members of the public are often reluctant to get involved in police or court proceedings due to the perceived burden of procedural formalities.

“In addition to that, it is a matter of common knowledge that nobody from the general public wants to get entangled in any proceedings which have some relation with the police or the court on account of the perceived harassment due to the procedural formalities. Therefore, in such circumstances, having an independent public witness is neither required nor fatal to the case,” the court said.