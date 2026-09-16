Students’ hopes, dreams shattered by callous, criminal conduct: Delhi High Court on building collapse

The court will hear the petition next on September 25, along with another batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the incident. (File Photo)

Referring to the deaths of students in the building collapse in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan earlier this month, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said their “hopes and dreams” had been shattered by “callous, criminal conduct”.

Five students were among seven killed when the building, which housed a private hostel, collapsed on September 6.

Hearing a PIL on the matter, Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya pointed to a report published in The Indian Express on Wednesday.

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“You need to read this one complete page article today published in The Indian Express. This is about four students who lost their lives. Very tragic. Everyone should read it. It is not an ordinary incident of a mishap. These four students had come to the Capital city with lots of hopes, dreams, coming from small towns. That all has been shattered by such callous, criminal conduct,” he told Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, who represented the Delhi government.