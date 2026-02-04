Delhi High Court rules consent of minor irrelevant for quashing FIR, grants bail in ‘romantic relationship’ case

Delhi High Court News: The Delhi High Court noted that the girl was not subjected to violence or brutality. (Image is created using AI)

Delhi High Court News: The Delhi High Court recently observed that an FIR cannot be quashed merely because the survivor describes the relationship as “consensual” while granting bail to a man in a Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan was hearing the man’s bail plea, who was charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor, noting that the girl admitted that they were in love with each other.

“The court refused to quash the FIR, observing that the court cannot carve out an exception to the statute merely because the victim describes the relationship as consensual, whereas the present case is of granting of bail for which the considerations are different,” the Delhi High Court observed.