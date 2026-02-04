Delhi High Court rules consent of minor irrelevant for quashing FIR, grants bail in ‘romantic relationship’ case

Delhi High Court News: The Delhi High Court recently observed that an FIR cannot be quashed merely because the survivor describes the relationship as “consensual” while granting bail to a man in a Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.
Justice Vikas Mahajan was hearing the man’s bail plea, who was charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor, noting that the girl admitted that they were in love with each other.
Justice Vikas Mahajan noted that the girl had admitted in her statement that she had a romantic relationship with the petitioner. (Image is enhanced using AI)
“The court refused to quash the FIR, observing that the court cannot carve out an exception to the statute merely because the victim describes the relationship as consensual, whereas the present case is of granting of bail for which the considerations are different,” the Delhi High Court observed.
Findings
The girl’s age could not be determined because she never went to school.
The bone ossification test was conducted to determine her age, which stated that she is more than 14 years but less than 17 years.
The FIR specifically mentions that the girl is friends with the petitioner, and her statement and cross-examination confirm that she had a liking for him and went with him to Agra out of her own free will.
Since the girl was romantically involved with the petitioner, this favours the granting of bail.
The girl was not subjected to violence or brutality.
The court cannot carve out an exception to the statute and quash the FIR when the present case is of granting bail, for which the considerations are different.
The petitioner’s presence during the trial can be ensured by imposing appropriate conditions.
The petitioner is granted bail with the condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety.
Arguments
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Neeraj Kumar Jha argued that his client and the girl were in a love relationship and emphasised the statement given by the minor, where she admitted that they love each other.
Jha further mentioned that the girl has accepted that nothing wrong happened to her while she was with his client and that she had voluntarily, on her own free will, gone to Agra with him.
He further submitted that the petitioner was arrested in August 2023 3 and since then he has been in judicial custody.
Highlighting that all material prosecution witnesses have been examined and there is no apprehension that the petitioner will tamper with the evidence, he prayed for the acceptance of the bail application.
Assistant public prosecutor Tarang Srivastava, on the contrary, argued that the girl in her statement had stated that the petitioner had taken her forcefully to Agra and had testified in the examination-in-chief that the petitioner had sexual relations with her.
