Right to operate bar must be balanced with citizens’ and children’s right to peaceful environment: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court directed the excise commissioner to look into the grievance and pass appropriate orders within two months. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: Observing that the right to operate and run a bar must be balanced with the citizens’ and children’s right to a noise-free, peaceful environment, the Delhi High Court recently directed the excise commissioner to examine a citizen’s complaint alleging that a bar operating at RK Ashram Marg Metro Station was functioning beyond permissible hours.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav disposed of the plea after directing the excise commissioner to address the petitioner’s grievance and pass appropriate orders within two months.

“The right to operate and run a bar/pub must be balanced with the citizens’ and children’s right to a noise-free, peaceful, and orderly environment. The age-old proverb given to ordinary citizens is ‘don’t take the law into your own hand’, the rationale obviously being that it is for the authorities to wield the proverbial stick of the law, and enforce the same,” the court noted on January 28.