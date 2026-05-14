Delhi High Court revokes relief for Wire founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan over ‘suppression of material facts’

In a setback for journalist Siddharth Varadarajan, one of the founding editors of digital news platform The Wire, the Delhi High Court Thursday recalled its earlier orders granting him relief in a case involving his PIO/OCI status, and took note of “suppression of material facts”.

Justice Purushaindra Kaurav has now sought an explanation for his conduct on an affidavit and issued a notice.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court set aside an April communication by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to Varadarajan, where the MHA had denied his request for converting his Person of Indian Origin (PIO) card to an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. The court’s decision had come while deprecating the rejection of the request by the authorities without assigning any reasons. This order now stands recalled.

However, on Thursday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, informed the court that one of the pre-arrest bail conditions imposed by the Allahabad High Court, in a case involving alleged defamation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during COVID-19, was that Varadarajan shall not leave India during the pendency of the trial without prior permission from the trial court concerned. It had also stipulated that Varadarajan shall surrender his passport to the court.

The bail conditions on Varadarajan were, however, not disclosed in his petition before the Delhi High Court.

Addressing Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Varadarajan, Justice Kaurav orally remarked, “…You’ve to take instruction, otherwise this is very serious.”

Even as Ramakrishnan explained before the court that while she was aware of the aspect of the bail condition, it had “slipped her mind” in including it in the petition, and apologised for her slip, Justice Kaurav orally said, “These conditions have not been pointed out to the court. Please file an affidavit, we will have to dismiss your petition only on this ground because of suppression of facts… we accept your apology and will not take action against the petitioner, otherwise some action will have to be taken against him.”

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“Please file a proper affidavit because this has very serious consequences. This may lead to a very unpleasant situation…Petitioner will have to explain by way of affidavit, depending on the same, the court will decide whether we have to take some action against the petitioner or we have to leave it at that… We always believe the petitioner is approaching the court with full disclosure. Apologise by way of affidavit,” the court orally remarked.

The court, recording in its order that Varadarajan’s entire pleadings and the submissions made till now “nowhere discloses the binding directions of Allahabad HC” in terms of the bail conditions, noted, “In all fairness, the petitioner should have truthfully disclosed the said aspects.”

“The SC… has held that as a general rule, suppression of material facts by litigants disqualifies such litigants from obtaining any relief. This rule has been evolved out of the need of the courts to deter a litigant from abusing the processes of court by deceiving it,” the court recorded.

Recording a “prima facie opinion that the petitioner is guilty of suppressing material facts before court,” it issued notice with a direction to “explain his conduct” on affidavit, within seven working days. The court will hear the matter next on May 25.

Background

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Varadarajan, an American citizen with his roots in India and living here since 1995 continuously, was issued a PIO card in October 2002. In 2015, following a notification under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, all existing PIO cardholders stood deemed to be OCI cardholders by operation of law. Varadarajan had then applied for physical conversion of his PIO card into OCI documentation, after his existing card stopped being machine-readable, before FRRO in New Delhi in January 2022. The MHA, after keeping the application pending for more than four years, refused Varadarajan’s application in a one-line email on April 2 without ascribing any reasons for the denial.

The Allahabad High Court, in May 2020, granted pre-arrest bail in relation to an FIR, alleging that a tweet based on a report by The Wire, ‘Covid-19 Cases Spike in Nizzamuddin Nehru Stadium in Delhi to Become Quarantine Centre’, defamed the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.