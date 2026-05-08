No 65-year extension: Delhi High Court refuses to hike retirement age for defence ministry medical officers

The Delhi High Court was dealing with a plea regarding the enhancement of retirement age of medical officers in GREF and BRO. (AI-generate Image)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking to enhance the retirement age of medical officers in the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) from 60 to 65 years.

A bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was hearing a plea of Dr R D Thakur, a civilian medical officer within the BRO, seeking a mandamus to bring the superannuation age of GREF/BRO doctors in line with other central government medical cadres, which is 65 years.

The bench said that it would not be a ground for the court to tread into matters of policy. The bench said that it would not be a ground for the court to tread into matters of policy.

“It is a well-settled position of law that the age of retirement is purely a policy matter which lies within the domain of the executive, and it is not for the Courts to prescribe a different age of retirement from one applicable to government employees under relevant rules and regulations,” the court said on May 4.