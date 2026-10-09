Delhi High Court restrains websites using Jio name for lottery, gaming services

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 04:06 PM IST
Calling them “rogue” websites, the Delhi High Court has restrained restrained the illegal use of Reliance’s Jio trademark for carrying out lottery and gaming services and directed authorities to remove such websites.
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing a plea filed by Reliance Industries Limited alleging 126 such platforms had misused its trademark. The court said that the real test for examining whether a platform is a “rogue website” was to have “qualitative approach” and not a “quantitative one”.
The October 7 order, therefore, restrained the websites from “directly or indirectly, registering, operating, controlling, administering, maintaining, promoting, advertising, adopting, using (including but not limited to use of domain names) and/or otherwise dealing in any manner with the impugned marks, including, but not limited to, ‘Jio’/ ‘Jio Lottery’/ ‘Jio Lottery Game’ and/ or any other mark which is identical with an/ or near identical and/ or deceptively similar to the plaintiff‟s mark ‘JIO’ amounting to infringement of the plaintiff‟s registered trademarks”
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav heard the matter concerning illegal use of the Jio trademark on October 7.
Advocates Ankit Sahni, Chirag Ahluwalia and Mohit, appearing for Reliance Industries Limited, argued that their client had exclusive statutory and common law rights over the registered trade mark “JIO” or any identical/ near-identical/ deceptively similar mark, including as part of a domain name, website name, logo or source identifier, which is liable to cause confusion, deception, dilution and injury to the plaintiff.
However, it was learnt that various complaints on various websites hosted at www. jiolotteryi.com, http://www.jiolotterylogin.com, http://www.jiolotterygame.com, http://www.jiolottery.club and http://www.jiolottery.store unlawfully incorporated the registered and well-known trade mark “JIO” in its entirety as its leading, essential and dominant feature and used the marks JIO/JIO LOTTERY /JIO LOTTERY GAME.
These were stated to be “identical” or “near identical/deceptively similar” to the JIO trademarks in relation to lottery, gaming, payment-related, and allied services. The lawyers therefore argued that the objectionable website “deserves to be blocked”.
The company got to know that its registered Jio trademark was being used in names such as “Jio Lottery” and “Jio Lottery Game” in relation to lottery, gaming, payment-related and allied services.
Story continues below this ad
The court also directed the domain name registrars engaged in providing domain name registration services in respect to the websites in question to ensure that the main account or websites are suspended in the interim till further orders.