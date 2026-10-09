Delhi High Court restrains websites using Jio name for lottery, gaming services

Calling them “rogue” websites, the Delhi High Court has restrained restrained the illegal use of Reliance’s Jio trademark for carrying out lottery and gaming services and directed authorities to remove such websites.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing a plea filed by Reliance Industries Limited alleging 126 such platforms had misused its trademark. The court said that the real test for examining whether a platform is a “rogue website” was to have “qualitative approach” and not a “quantitative one”.

The October 7 order, therefore, restrained the websites from “directly or indirectly, registering, operating, controlling, administering, maintaining, promoting, advertising, adopting, using (including but not limited to use of domain names) and/or otherwise dealing in any manner with the impugned marks, including, but not limited to, ‘Jio’/ ‘Jio Lottery’/ ‘Jio Lottery Game’ and/ or any other mark which is identical with an/ or near identical and/ or deceptively similar to the plaintiff‟s mark ‘JIO’ amounting to infringement of the plaintiff‟s registered trademarks”