‘High standard product’: Delhi High Court restrains firms from using ‘Crompton’ trademark for electronic products

7 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 07:55 PM IST
The Delhi High Court said that it is most likely that the consumer would not only be confused but would be misled into believing that the goods of the accused entities are those of the said company. (AI-generated image)
Delhi High Court Crompton trademark ruling: The Delhi High Court recently granted Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd an ex parte ad interim injunction against multiple entities in a case of trademark infringement, observing that the company is “immensely popular” and manufactures “very high-standard and good-quality” products.
JusticeTushar Rao Gedela was hearing the plea of the said company on March 19 and restrained those entities which were allegedly using the company’s trademark.
“The presence of the plaintiff over social media and the extent of its visibility even on other forms of media clearly infers the immense popularity of the products sold by it under the trade mark ‘CROMPTON’. It can also be presumed, safely, that the products being manufactured by the plaintiff under the said trade mark are of a very high standard and of good quality,” the Delhi High Court said.
Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted the immense popularity of the products sold by the said company by analysing the presence of the said company on social media. (AI-enhanced image)
‘Independent investigators, deceptive mark’
The said company claims that the accused entities were engaged in the business of selling, offering for sale, advertising or manufacturing in connivance with each other, various electrical products, being wires and cables, under the trade mark ‘CROMPTON’.
Such infringing products are also being advertised and promoted through social media and e-commerce platforms.
They claimed that there are also unknown entities knowingly manufacturing, marketing or selling the infringing goods on the platforms of some of the accused.
The company availed the services of an independent investigator, who discovered that the products were being openly sold, marketed and offered for sale by the accused at their respective locations.
They also allegedly misrepresented those infringing products as obtained from them under license.
The trade product packaging revealed the name of the manufacturer as “Crompton Cable Ind. (Delhi)”, however, the said products did not bear the address of the entity.
The company claimed that they have been in continuous and extensive use of the mark ‘CROMPTON’ in respect of the class of goods it manufactures, and on account of its immense and insurmountable reputation and goodwill carried over the last many decades, was declared as a well-known trade mark.
They claimed to have a stellar reputation on account of their superior quality of goods manufactured under the mark ‘CROMPTON’. Plaintiff claims to have a wide range of consumer appliances and caters to more than 10 crore households in India.
They also claimed to be a registered copyright holder of original artistic and formative artistic works.
It was alleged that an enormous amount of advertising and promoting the mark ‘CROMPTON’ through different modes of media, including YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.
It was further asserted that the use of the mark ‘CROMPTON’ or any other deceptively similar mark, whether visual, structural or phonetic, by anyone else would constitute a violation of its legal rights.
‘Immensely popular company, suffered loss’
The voluminous documents reflect a large number of registrations of the trade mark ‘CROMPTON’ in various classes, coupled with the fact that the said mark has been recognised as a well-known trade mark under the laws.
The Delhi High Court noted the immense popularity of the products sold by the said company by analysing the presence of the said company over social media and the extent of its visibility even on other forms of media.
It can be presumed, safely, that the products being manufactured by the said company under the said trade mark are of a very high standard and of good quality.
It is apparent that not only are the marks deceptively similar, but phonetically, visually, structurally and conceptually identical.
It is most likely that the consumer would not only be confused but would be misled into believing that the goods of the accused are those of the said company or are associated with or manufactured under a legally valid license from them.
Having regard to the number of registrations, sales figures, the promotion expense figures, the presence in the media and the fact that ‘CROMPTON’ is a well-known trade mark, tilts the balance of convenience in favour of the company.
The Delhi High Court restrained all the accused from manufacturing, offering for sale, selling, marketing or advertising, adopting, using and/or dealing in any manner with respect to any product and service under the said company’s trade mark ‘CROMPTON’, as well as all other registered trade marks of them.
They were also directed to remove and take down the disputed listings, advertisements, promotional posts, links, etc., pages.
The Delhi High Court has considered the merits of the said company’s case and has granted an ex parte ad interim injunction.
The court directed the appointment of a local commissioner to ensure that the injunction is fully complied with.
The Delhi High Court fixed the fees of the local commissioners at Rs 1.50 lakh each, excluding out-of-pocket expenses, travel, lodging, etc., which are to be borne by the said company and paid in advance to the local commissioners.
‘Company, its history and products’
The Crompton Ltd, is a publicly listed company duly incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, with its registered office in Mumbai. They put forward the following details:
Through advocates Ankit Sahni, Kritika Sahni, Chirag Ahulwalia and Mohit Marv, the petitioner, claimed that the origin and adoption of the word and the mark ‘CROMPTON’ can be traced back to Col. R.E.B. Crompton, who was a British engineer and was called by the Indian government to draft legislation governing the generation of electricity, which later on came to be called the Calcutta Electric Lighting Act.
He is stated to have founded a firm, namely, R E B Crompton & Co., at Chelmsford in the United Kingdom. Over the years, the said company changed its name various times, and in the year 1966 was called Crompton Greaves Ltd.
The company is in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of consumer electrical products such as fans, domestic appliances, lighting, pumps, home automation integrated security systems, wiring accessories, etc.
The company is also engaged in the export of the said products across various countries around the globe.
The products that the company manufactures, markets, and sells are reputed for their unparalleled quality and durability in the Indian as well as the global market.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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