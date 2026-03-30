‘High standard product’: Delhi High Court restrains firms from using ‘Crompton’ trademark for electronic products

The Delhi High Court said that it is most likely that the consumer would not only be confused but would be misled into believing that the goods of the accused entities are those of the said company. (AI-generated image)

Delhi High Court Crompton trademark ruling: The Delhi High Court recently granted Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd an ex parte ad interim injunction against multiple entities in a case of trademark infringement, observing that the company is “immensely popular” and manufactures “very high-standard and good-quality” products.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing the plea of the said company on March 19 and restrained those entities which were allegedly using the company’s trademark.

“The presence of the plaintiff over social media and the extent of its visibility even on other forms of media clearly infers the immense popularity of the products sold by it under the trade mark ‘CROMPTON’. It can also be presumed, safely, that the products being manufactured by the plaintiff under the said trade mark are of a very high standard and of good quality,” the Delhi High Court said.